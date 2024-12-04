Leader of Ankara crime ring sentenced to 68 years in prison

Ayhan Bora Kaplan, leader of the Ankara-based criminal organization known as "Kaplanlar,” was sentenced to 68 years in prison following a trial involving 61 defendants. The Ankara 32nd Heavy Penal Court delivered the verdict at a hearing held yesterday at the Sincan Penal Institutions Campus.

Kaplan was convicted of multiple charges, including "establishing and leading an armed criminal organization," "intentional injury to eight individuals," "depriving two individuals of their liberty," "inciting aggravated injury," and "abetting a criminal." The court ruled for his continued detention.

Other defendants received varying sentences, including 18 years and 36 months for Muhammet Kaplan, 12 years and 15 months for Fethi Koyuncu, and lesser sentences for others. Of the 17 detained suspects, 13 were released during the proceedings.

During the hearing, Kaplan accused the court of conducting a rushed and biased trial. “This looks like a trial, but what evidence have you gathered? The purpose here is to hand down a sentence. I do not believe in your justice,” Kaplan said.

He criticized the seven-month duration of the trial, contrasting it with theft cases that he claimed take three years to resolve. Kaplan also denied the charges, stating, "I paid a price for this country. I fought until morning that night [July 15, 2016, the attempted coup]."

Kaplan went on to allege, “If the FETÖ [Fetullahist Terrorist Organization] members had taken over this country, they would have conducted a trial like this. You are doing the same thing.”

After Kaplan was removed from the courtroom for interrupting proceedings, the court proceeded to deliver its verdict.

Background

Kaplan rose to notoriety following the 2016 coup attempt, during which he was photographed with his associates holding long-barreled weapons outside the public broadcaster TRT’s general directorate building in Ankara, which was taken over by the putschists. Reports claim that then-Minister of Labor Süleyman Soylu invited Kaplan to TRT that night.

Kaplan's criminal history dates back to his youth, with accusations ranging from drug trafficking and theft to organized crime. He received a 7-year sentence for murder in 2011 but was released after serving 3 years and 4 months.

Following the failed coup attempt, Kaplan's influence reportedly grew, and investigations into his alleged crimes frequently resulted in dismissals. According to the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), 56 investigations were launched against Kaplan, but none led to convictions between 2017 and 2019.

Kaplan was apprehended on Sep 8, 2023, at Ankara Esenboğa Airport while attempting to flee abroad. His arrest followed a broader investigation into bribery and misconduct within the Ankara Police Department, which implicated Kaplan and led to the operation against his network.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office subsequently prepared an indictment against Kaplan and 61 others, resulting in the trial and sentencing. (HA/VK)