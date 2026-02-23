Lawyers' group raises health concerns over concrete plant near Bolu prison

The Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD) has raised concerns over a concrete plant operating next to Bolu F-Type High Security Prison, saying it may pose serious health and environmental risks to inmates.

In a public statement, the Ecology Commission of the association said the facility threatens prisoners’ health.

ÖHD said it filed an official complaint on Nov 28. Following the application, multiple government institutions carried out inspections and assessments regarding the plant’s activities.

The Provincial Directorate of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change confirmed that the plant holds valid environmental permits and that there had been no changes to its production capacity. However, it also requested new air emission measurements and an updated acoustic report.

The Provincial Health Directorate reported that an on-site inspection had been conducted, but emphasized that measurement authority primarily lies with environmental and municipal agencies.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Human Rights Board ruled that the municipality should carry out a technical evaluation and submit its findings to the board.

'Beyond regyulatory compliance'

The ÖHD Ecology Commission stressed that the issue goes beyond technical documentation and regulatory compliance.

“In the context of the right to life, the state’s positive obligation is not limited to providing compensation after harm has occurred,” the statement said. “On the contrary, when there is a serious and foreseeable risk, authorities must take preventive and protective measures to prevent it from materializing.”

“Failing to act in the face of foreseeable risks may amount to administrative negligence that results in a violation of the right to life,” the commission added.

The statement also underscored that the state is responsible for ensuring a safe and healthy environment for prisoners, despite their loss of liberty.

“Being deprived of their freedom does not mean that other fundamental rights are suspended. On the contrary, protecting the rights of individuals under state custody is one of the core principles of a democratic state governed by the rule of law.” (TY/VK)