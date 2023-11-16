Lawyer of Peace Mothers passes away

Attorney Erdal Safalı, who was seriously injured in an accident on their way back from Hakkari to Yüksekova with the Peace Mothers for giving statements to the prosecutor on August 22, passed away yesterday (November 15).

The funeral of Attorney Safalı is expected to take place today in Yüksekova.

What happened?

23 individuals, including Peace Mothers, were detained during house raids conducted by the police on August 15 in Hakkari and its districts,. 13 people were released after their statements were taken at the police station, while 10 others were released under judicial control following their statements to the prosecutor.

A group of those released from custody, along with lawyer Erdal Safalı, went to Hakkari from Yüksekova the next day for a prosecutor's statement. On the return journey, the vehicle, in which Peace Mothers Adalet Safalı, Perişan Akçelik, and her son Cihan Akçelik were traveling, met with an accident. Adalet Safalı, Perişan Akçelik, and Cihan Akçelik lost their lives in the accident, and Lawyer Erdal Safalı was severely injured.

Condolence messages

Hakkari Bar Association President Ergun Canan, who posted a condolence message for Safalı on his X account, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his esteemed colleague, friend, and comrade, Lawyer Erdal Safalı, who had been in a life struggle for 85 days. Canan stated, "I mourn the loss of our valuable colleague, friend, and comrade, Lawyer Erdal Safalı, who has been fighting for his life for 85 days. I extend my condolences to him, and I wish comfort to his family, loved ones, and our community."

People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) Hakkari Deputy Onur Düşünmez, in his statement, remembering the Peace Mothers, said, "Today, we experience the sadness of sending off a beloved soul. In the person of Erdal brother, we once again affirm our commitment to all lives lost on the path to peace. Our struggle will continue until we bring honorable peace to these lands and build a free and equal coexistence." (NT/PE)