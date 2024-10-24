Lawyer Dilek Ekmekçi rearrested after brief release in terrorism case

Lawyer Dilek Ekmekçi was released from prison on Oct 22 in the case where she is standing trial for "membership in an armed terrorist organization." However, the prosecutor's office immediately appealed the release, leading to her re-arrest on the same charge. Ekmekçi was handcuffed in the courthouse as the court announced its decision.

As she was taken into custody, Ekmekçi said, "This treatment is unacceptable for a lawyer. You are degrading all institutions in Turkey with this behavior. By arresting me in these trumped-up cases, these judges are degrading themselves. At some point, we must say 'enough' to this."

Ekmekçi was transported to Bakırköy Prison, and the court also ordered a psychiatric evaluation in a separate case filed by Osman Gökçek, the son of former Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek, who had lodged a complaint against her.

Legal proceedings and rearrest

On Oct 22, during the first hearing of her trial on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organization," Ekmekçi was initially released. However, she was detained again later that night.

Her lawyer, Peren Sanrı Arslan, clarified the confusion surrounding her client’s status, explaining that although they were initially informed of her arrest, it later became clear that a "detention order pending arrest" had been issued.

Arslan updated the situation via social media, saying, "Following the prosecutor’s appeal, a new detention order has been issued for Dilek Ekmekçi. The next hearing is set for January. In addition, they are now seeking a psychiatric evaluation for her in the case filed by Osman Gökçek."

‘End the persecution’

In response to a written question from bianet, Ekmekçi called for an end to what she described as judicial harassment, saying, "It’s not just about freedom. I want the SLAPP lawsuits and investigations, which amount to judicial harassment and psychological torture, to end. Those responsible for these cover-ups and setups should be prosecuted. I also call for the cleansing of criminal gangs and parallel structures within the judiciary and law enforcement."

Her lawyers also revealed that the court had ordered her to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a three-week evaluation.

Background of the case

Ekmekçi’s arrest followed her criminal complaint against several high-ranking members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and its affiliated group Grey Wolves (Ülkü Ocakları), accusing them of involvement in the 2022 assassination of Sinan Ateş, a former Grey Wolves leader. Among the 25 individuals named in the complaint were MHP Deputy Chair İzzet Ulvi Yönter, MHP Central Executive Board members Şahin Gürz, Tamer Çakıroğlu, and Nevzat Ünlütürk, as well as MHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Serter Selim.

Ekmekçi’s detention came shortly after she filed the complaint, raising concerns about the timing of her arrest and the possibility of political motives behind the legal proceedings. (EMK/VK)