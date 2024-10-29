Lawyer detained after hearing among 19 arrested on 'terror' charges

Nineteen individuals, including a lawyer who was detained directly after a court hearing, were arrested in İstanbul today on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." Nineteen other suspects were released on judicial control measures.

The detention of the 38 individuals were part of a countrywide crackdown targeting pro-Kurdish groups on Oct 25, which resulted in 176 detentions in total on allegations including "membership in a terrorist organization," "propaganda for a terrorist organization," and "providing financial support to a terrorist organization."

Among them was Bedirhan Sarsılmaz, a lawyer and a member of the Lawyers for Freedom Association (ÖHD), who was taken into custody immediately after completing his court duties in a hearing. (VK)