Lawsuit against Ministry of Education starts for providing one free meal a day in schools

The first hearing of the lawsuit filed by the Tuzluçayır Women's Solidarity Association against the Ministry of National Education for providing one free healthy meal in schools was held at the Ankara 3rd Administrative Court on Wednesday (February 21).

The campaign, conducted nationwide through the call of the Ekmek ve Gül (Bread and Roses) news portal, advocating for "One free healthy meal in schools" at all levels of education, had spread across all corners of Turkey.

"Only four studends in a class have breakfast before coming"

During the opening statements of the first hearing of the lawsuit against the Ministry, Elif Sancı, the President of the Tuzluçayır Women's Solidarity Association, recounted the experiences of the women who had applied to their association:

"You were once children yourselves, and you have children; the lawyer representing the Ministry of National Education is in the same position. I am also an educator. When we ask at the classroom, we hear that only 4 students have breakfast before coming to school. This demonstrates how important one free healthy meal is for a student. How healthy can a meal prepared at home in the evening be for the students?"

"We are an association in Mamak, a poor district. Aside from the concern about how the prepared meals will last for the next day, families are forced to include unhealthy foods. They serve pasta, fried potatoes. These children cannot develop properly. A bag with cheese, olives, and fruit, which is recommended by the Ministry of Health, costs 100 lira for one meal. A sandwich and ayran (yogurt drink) at the canteen cost 50 lira."

"We request dismissal of the lawsuit"

Saadet Yıldırım, the Legal Counsel speaking on behalf of the Ministry of National Education, stated that she did not believe it was in the interest of the association to file this lawsuit. She said:

"The Ministry is a large institution. We have many goals in line with the 11th Development Plan. These steps can start in certain pilot provinces. It was initiated in 22 districts in Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, and Hatay. The Ministry observed many shortcomings in its implementation. Where will we store the food for providing one free meal? Food poisoning can occur.

"We tried this as a pilot project, faced some difficulties. Everything needs to be planned. Upper-income families expressed that they don't like their children being given meals. As a mother, I would prefer my child to have meals at school. Our Ministry is initiating some activities for children. There are certain programs and budgets. We request dismissal based on procedure and principle."

The court announced that it would deliver the verdict in 15 days. (EMK/PE)