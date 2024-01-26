Law approving Sweden's NATO accession published in Official Gazzette

The law confirming the approval of Sweden's accession to NATO was published in the Official Gazette's duplicate issue dated January 25, 2024.

The law, presented in three articles, states, "1. The approval of the 'Protocol on the Accession of the Kingdom of Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty,' signed in Brussels on July 5, 2022, has been found appropriate. 2. This law shall enter into force on the date of its publication. 3. The President shall execute the provisions of this law."

A statement from the Presidency of Communications on social media highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's decision to publish the law approving Sweden's NATO membership. The statement read, "President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has decided to publish the law accepted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly regarding Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty and has signed the Presidential Decree approving the relevant protocol."

The protocol paving the way for Sweden's NATO accession was approved by 287 members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, with 55 members voting against and 4 members abstaining. During the voting, the Good Party, Saadet Party, Turkish Labour Party, and DEM Party opposed the approval of the protocol, while the AKP, CHP, MHP, and DEVA Party voted in favor (RT/VK)