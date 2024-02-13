Landslide in the area where the İliç Gold Mine is located

A collapse occurred today around 14:00 in the extensive area where Anagold Mining Industry and Trade Inc.'s Çöpler Gold Mine facility is located in the İliç district of Erzincan.

A large landslide occurred as a result.

The company announced in its statement regarding the incident that the collapse occurred in the heap leaching area.

Heap leaching: The process of extracting valuable metals into a solution by applying solvent chemicals to materials piled on an impermeable layer. A barrier that does not allow the leach solution to pass through is constructed at the base of the material intended for leaching.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency, upon notification, numerous search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene in the village of Çöpler.

Erzincan Mayor Bekir Aksun stated in his announcement, "According to initial assessments, it appears that there are around 9 people trapped under the soil. Our colleagues who were there mentioned around 10-12 people. Hopefully, no further loss will occur. We hope to rescue them without any casualties. If we can rescue them without any loss, we will be very happy."

Judicial investigation started

Erzincan Governor Hamza Aydoğdu also headed to the region following the landslide.

Stating that he is monitoring the operations in the area, Aydoğdu said, "There are people trapped under the soil, the exact number is not clear. Search and rescue operations have begun."

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that a judicial investigation has been launched by the İliç Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the incident, and four Public Prosecutors have been assigned to the case.

"Scale of the disaster is much larger"

Sedat Cezayirlioğlu, who first brought the cyanide leakage in İliç to the public's attention, stated to bianet that tons of cyanide-contaminated water were flowing towards the Euphrates River, and more than 30 chemicals posing a risk to aquatic life were present in the leaked water.

Cezayirlioğlu also mentioned that all institutions and authorities in Erzincan had been mobilized and emphasized that the scale of the disaster was much larger than what had been reflected in the public. Confirming the presence of workers trapped underground, Cezayirlioğlu added that they had not yet been informed about the number of those affected by this situation.

Erzincan İliç'teki Anagold Altın Madeni'nde korkulan felaket gerçekleşti!

Fined but licence not revoked despite cyanide leakage

The Canadian and American partnership company Anagold Mining Industry and Trade Inc. was fined the maximum penalty (16 million 441 thousand lira) by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, based on Law on Environmental Protection.

Following the fine, the facility's activities were halted; however, its license was not revoked despite the cyanide leakage.

Later it was revealed in the balance sheet of SSR Mining, the Canadian and American partnership gold mining company that owns 80 percent of the shares in the company that the tax debt of the company was waived. (TY/PE)