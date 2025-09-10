TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 September 2025 11:03
 ~ Modified On: 10 September 2025 11:07
1 min Read

Landslide blocks major coastal highway in Artvin

No casualties were reported after the incident. A tunnel was closed as a precaution.

BIA News Desk

Landslide blocks major coastal highway in Artvin
A tunnel in the Arhavi district was closed due to security reasons (AA)

A section of the Black Sea Coastal Highway in northeastern Turkey was closed to traffic after a landslide struck near the Kopmuş village, between the districts of Hopa and Kemalpaşa in Artvin province.

Heavy rainfall in the region over recent days has triggered multiple landslides in Hopa, Arhavi, and Kemalpaşa. The latest incident occurred early this morning, when soil and rocks fell from a hillside and blocked both lanes of the highway.

Following the landslide, crews from the General Directorate of Highways, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and the gendarmerie were dispatched to the scene. Authorities said efforts to clear the road with heavy machinery are ongoing.

There have been no casualties, officials confirmed. (EMK/VK)

