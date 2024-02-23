Kurdish politician Selçuk Mızraklı rejects earthquake housing

Former Co-Mayor of Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, Selçuk Mızraklı, who was replaced by a government-appointed trustee and subsequently arrested, has rejected the house allocated to him in the earthquake housing lottery.

The house, located in the Yenişehir district of Diyarbakır and owned by Mızraklı but damaged in the February 6th Maraş earthquakes where his brother resides, was assigned to him in a draw held on February 20th.

Mızraklı, through his lawyers, announced on social media that he does not want the house.

In his statement, Mızraklı expressed, "I won't be involved in affairs orchestrated by those who have appointed trustees in my place, imprisoned me unlawfully for 4.5 years, and prevented me from being with my people during both the pandemic and earthquake processes. Let them give it to a rightful owner who is living in a tent or a container. Amed [Diyarbakır] always stands tall. No power has bent it, and none will."

AFAD Diyarbakır Provincial Directorate also issued a statement regarding the matter. Quoting Mızraklı's statement, AFAD stated, "In the examination conducted by our institution, it has been determined that you applied for ownership through e-Government for a heavily damaged house in the earthquake disaster centered in Kahramanmaraş on 28.07.2023. If you have a request for the cancellation of this application, it is sufficient to apply to our Governorship (AFAD) with a notarized waiver." (RT/VK)