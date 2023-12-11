Kurdish politician killed in armed attack in Şırnak

An armed attack targeted a local executive of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in the southeastern province of Şırnak, leaving one person killed and another injured.

Ahmet Gün and his son, Abdurrahim Gün, were in a vehicle when the attack occurred. They had gone to the rural area near the Taloka village to gather firewood, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported. Ahmet Gün lost his life at the scene, and his son sustained injuries.

Following the attack, DEM Party deputies representing Şırnak convened for a meeting. After the meeting, Ayşegül Doğan, the spokesperson of the party, said, "Ahmet Gün is a dedicated member of our party. The Gün family has been under threat for a long time," as quoted by Gazete Duvar.

While those who threatened Gün have yet to be determined, the attack “cannot be a coincidence,” said Doğan.

There are specific undisclosed influences in Şırnak seeking to influence the atmosphere before the upcoming local elections, she asserted. “We must not allow this to happen.”

The DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and holds the third-largest representation in the parliament. (TY/VK)