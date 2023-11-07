Kurdish politician Emine Ayna given prison sentence

Former Co-Chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), Emine Ayna, has received a verdict in a case opened due to the speeches she gave during events she attended between 2011 and 2016.

According to MA's report, Ayna did not attend the hearing at Diyarbakır 4th Heavy Penal Court, but her lawyer Semra Balyan was present.

The prosecution repeated its previous request for a sentence in the form of "making propaganda for a terrorist organization" and "violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations" during the last hearing.

Ayna's lawyer, Balyan, submitted their written defense to the file and pointed out that her client had made these speeches during her tenure as the DBP Co-Chair and a member of parliament. She emphasized that the speeches were within the scope of political activities.

Balyan stated that her client did not engage in discourse that "incites violence or coercion" in her speeches, and that the speeches were related to finding a solution to the Kurdish issue. She also indicated that the elements of the crime were not present and requested an acquittal.

The court sentenced Ayna to 2 years in prison for "making propaganda for a terrorist organization" based on her 7 speeches. The court increased the sentence to 3 years, citing that the propaganda was conducted in a "chain-like manner."

With a reduction, the court reduced the sentence to 2 years and 6 months. The court ruled for Ayna's acquittal on charges of "violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations" and decided to postpone the prosecution for other speeches and actions. (RT/VK)