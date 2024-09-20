TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 20 September 2024 11:24
 ~ Modified On: 20 September 2024 11:56
2 min Read

Kurdish patient denied audiological test for not understanding Turkish

An elderly woman in Siirt could not undergo a speech recognition threshold test at a state hospital.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Kurdish patient denied audiological test for not understanding Turkish

In the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Siirt, southeastern Turkey, a language barrier prevented an audiological test from being conducted on a patient at a state hospital, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Fatma Sümeli, who only speaks Kurdish, was unable to undergo an SRT (speech reception threshold) test at Siirt Education and Research Hospital because she could not understand Turkish.

The doctor recorded the incident, noting in the medical report, "SRT values could not be measured due to the patient's inability to speak Turkish." They recommended that Sümeli be taken to a hospital in a nearby city such as Diyarbakır or Batman for further testing.

"There were Kurdish-speaking people"

Sümeli’s son, Abbas Sümeli, expressed frustration with the situation, explaining that they could have assisted with translation, but no such request was made by the hospital staff. "There were people who spoke Kurdish, including us, but they insisted on transferring her to another city," he told MA.

Abbas also pointed out that many of Siirt's residents do not speak Turkish fluently. "The majority of the city's population is Kurdish. Most patients here don’t speak Turkish. This situation should not happen. The importance of providing healthcare in our native language has become evident once again," he said.

The family has filed a complaint with the Health Ministry, arguing that Fatma’s right to healthcare was obstructed due to the language barrier. They believe that her access to treatment was denied based on her inability to communicate in Turkish.

The doctor's report stating that the test couldn't be performed becaue the patient didn't understand Turkish. (MA)

The SRT test measures a patient’s ability to understand and repeat familiar words at the lowest volume. While it typically requires a shared language between the clinician and patient, alternatives, such as using a translator or administering tests in the patient’s native language, can ensure accurate results in multilingual settings.

Audiologists in multilingual settings may also employ non-verbal alternatives, such as pure-tone audiometry or other speech discrimination tests, to assess hearing without language barriers. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Kurds mother tongue Kurdish
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top