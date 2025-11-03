Kurdish musician taken into custody Hakan Akay upon arrival in Turkey

Kurdish musician Hakan Akay was detained yesterday at İstanbul Airport upon returning to Turkey from abroad on allegations of “terrorist propaganda." He was released today.

His lawyers said Akay was detained around 7.30 pm based on an outstanding arrest warrant issued as part of the investigation, according to Mezopotamya Agency (MA).

He was taken to the airport police station, where authorities initiated proceedings against him on allegations of “terrorist propaganda."

The musician is expected to testify today before the prosecutor via videoconference according to the lawyers.

The lawyers added that they were unable to access the case file and therefore could not determine the specific acts attributed to their client.

The lawyers noted that the investigation contradicts the government's discourse in the face of the ongoing Kurdish peace process. (EMK/VK)