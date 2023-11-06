‘Kurdish Living Oath’ in Diyarbakır

Diyarbakır's Şêx Saîd Square (Dağkapı Square) witnessed a demonstration yesterday as 10 young individuals, part of the “Independent Youth Platform” (Platforma Ciwanên Serbixwe - PCS), took the "Kurdish Living Oath" in the square.

Prior to the oath demonstration, Ferid Azad, an activist representing PCS, stated that the Kurdish Living Oath is just a beginning, and this action will continue with new participants.

→ Şêx Saîd, or Sheikh Said, is a prominent figure in Kurdish history, known for his leadership and role in the Kurdish uprising in the early 20th century. In 1925, Sheikh Said led an uprising against the Turkish authorities, seeking to establish an autonomous Kurdish state and the restoration of the Islamic caliphate. The rebellion ultimately led to Sheikh Said's capture and execution in 1925.

During the preparations for the oath ceremony, it drew attention that the police inquired about the event in Turkish, but the platform members responded in Kurdish.

Ferid Azad, speaking on behalf of the group, emphasized that PCS primarily focuses on "passive resistance" in its actions. He pointed out that PCS is not affiliated with any party or individual, underlining that they are a new and independent platform.

Stating that they will organize similar events across Kurdistan, Ferid Azad emphasized that this action marks the beginning of a series of ongoing events.

Ten young activists from PCS took the Kurdish Living Oath separately in the Kurmanji and Zazaki dialects of Kurdish.

"We will now fully live in Kurdish"

Evin Azad, a PCS activist who provided information about the event to bianet, expressed that this action is a form of passive resistance. She explained that the oath signifies that their friends will now live their lives entirely in Kurdish.

Evin Azad also provided information about the platform, stating that they have engaged in an extensive process of reading and discussion with reading groups since 2017. She highlighted that the platform is based on three main pillars: monotheism, Kurdistanism, and being a friend to humanity.

The oath ceremony, held "in the name of the God of the Kurdish people," was observed by numerous journalists, and various political parties and civil society organizations lent their support to the event. (BA/TY)