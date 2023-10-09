Kurdish journalist Fırat Can Arslan faces 3 years in prison

The Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has prepared an indictment against journalist Fırat Can Arslan, who was arrested for reporting on the transfer of prosecutor Mehmet K. and his spouse Seda K. to Samsun from Diyarbakır. These prosecutors were responsible for the indictment of 16 (18 on trial) journalists who were imprisoned from June 2022 to July 2023.

The Prosecutor's Office charged Arslan with "inciting the public to hatred and enmity against those involved in the fight against terrorism (Law No. 3713, Article 6/1)." Arslan became the first journalist to be arrested under Law No. 3713, which dates back to 1991.

In the three-page indictment, the Prosecutor's Office noted that the names and surnames of Mehmet K. and Seda K., as well as their duties and appointments, were included in the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) Decree. However, it was stated that the content of the decree did not specify which investigations and prosecutions they were involved in.

The Prosecutor's Office also claimed that Mehmet K. and Seda K. examined the files of the imprisoned journalists in Diyarbakır, stating that the journalists produced news for Sterk TV and Medya Haber TV, two channels allegedly affiliated with the PKK, according to the indictment, which led to their prosecution. Furthermore, it alleged that Mehmet K. and Seda K. were involved in "counter-terrorism" activities based on this.

The Prosecutor's Office requested a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years for Arslan. The Diyarbakır 4th Heavy Penal Court accepted the indictment and set October 31 for the initial hearing.

What happened?

Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reporters Fırat Can Arslan and Delal Akyüz, T24 editor Sibel Yükler, bianet editor Evrim Kepenek, and journalist Evrim Deniz were detained on July 25.

While Arslan was arrested, the other journalists were released after giving statements to the prosecutor.

The reason for Arslan's arrest was his report on the transfer of prosecutor Mehmet K. and Seda K., who were married, to Samsun Vezirköprü on June 16, 2022.

The detained individuals had shared Arslan's social media post related to the news. Arslan is currently held in solitary confinement at Sincan 1st Type F Prison. (HA/VK)