Kurdish journalist and mayoral candidate taken into custody

Journalist Safiye Alağaş was apprehended yesterday evening by the police. The police intercepted Alağaş's vehicle as she was traveling from Siirt to Diyarbakır yesterday evening. They detained her referring to a case from 2011 in the İstanbul 10th Heavy Penal Court.

Alağaş was taken to the Sinanlı Gendarmerie Station in the Bismil district of Diyarbakır to have her statement taken.

Alağaş serves as the grant holder and managing editor of JINNEWS, a news agency that focuses on women and LGBTI+ issues, particularly in regions predominantly inhabited by Kurds.

Furthermore, Alağaş is concurrently running for co-mayor of Siirt province for the People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in the upcoming local elections on March 31. (HA/VK)