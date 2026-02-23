Kurdish-dubbed Smurfs to launch on official YouTube channel

Zarok TV, a Kurdish-language children’s broadcaster, announced that its professional Kurdish dub of The Smurfs will begin streaming on the official Smurfs YouTube channel as of Mar 1, 2026.

In a statement released ahead of the launch, Zarok TV recalled its founding promise that “Kurdish children will be able to access everything children around the world watch—in their own language.”

“Today, despite all the obstacles, we are proud to carry this promise into the global digital space,” the broadcaster said. “For years, the Smurfs have symbolized goodness and friendship. Now, they will no longer be limited to the Zarok TV screen. Starting Mar 1, 2026, Kurdish will be featured alongside the world’s languages on the official Smurfs YouTube channel.”

The statement described the development as a milestone for Kurdish in the digital space, underlining the importance of both representation and high-quality dubbing.

“From now on, wherever a child is in the world, when they visit the Smurfs YouTube channel, they will see Kurdish listed alongside English, French, and Spanish,” the broadcaster said. “For us, the greatest reward is seeing Kurdish children laugh and dream in their own language. We are not just making children happy—we are helping a language share its dreams with the world.” (NÖ/VK)