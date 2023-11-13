TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 13 November 2023 13:08
 ~ Modified On: 13 November 2023 13:09
1 min Read

Kurdish concert banned in Şırnak

“We once again face prohibitive practices against Kurdish culture and language. The ban on language, culture, and traditional attire persists, contributing to denial,” said a group protesting the ban.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/13/kurdish-concert-banned-in-sirnak.jpg
MA

The Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK) and the Sanatça art group expressed their dismay over the prevention of a concert within the scope of the Cizre Culture and Art Festival by the district governor in Cizre, Şırnak, a predominantly Kurdish-populated province in souheastern Turkey.  

Following a sit-in protest, a statement was read out, with KESK member Murat Özbey saying, "Today, we once again face prohibitive practices against Kurdish culture and language. The ban on language, culture, and traditional attire persists, contributing to denial. For centuries, the Kurdish people have been systematically subjected to both assimilation and attempted eradication." 

He continued, "Our cultural and artistic programs are being prohibited on flimsy pretexts. Our activities are criminalized. The system, established to eradicate the culture and identity of the Kurdish people, has sealed off the wedding hall where our concert was supposed to take place. With this, they only aim to hinder the continuation of our events, favoring only themselves and those close to them." (EMK/VK) 

concert ban
related news
Dozens of Kurdish concerts, plays banned in Turkey in three years
18 May 2022
/haber/dozens-of-kurdish-concerts-plays-banned-in-turkey-in-three-years-262018
related news
Dozens of Kurdish concerts, plays banned in Turkey in three years
18 May 2022
/haber/dozens-of-kurdish-concerts-plays-banned-in-turkey-in-three-years-262018
Back to Top