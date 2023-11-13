Kurdish concert banned in Şırnak

The Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK) and the Sanatça art group expressed their dismay over the prevention of a concert within the scope of the Cizre Culture and Art Festival by the district governor in Cizre, Şırnak, a predominantly Kurdish-populated province in souheastern Turkey.

Following a sit-in protest, a statement was read out, with KESK member Murat Özbey saying, "Today, we once again face prohibitive practices against Kurdish culture and language. The ban on language, culture, and traditional attire persists, contributing to denial. For centuries, the Kurdish people have been systematically subjected to both assimilation and attempted eradication."

He continued, "Our cultural and artistic programs are being prohibited on flimsy pretexts. Our activities are criminalized. The system, established to eradicate the culture and identity of the Kurdish people, has sealed off the wedding hall where our concert was supposed to take place. With this, they only aim to hinder the continuation of our events, favoring only themselves and those close to them." (EMK/VK)