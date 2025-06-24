KRT TV journalists end 20-day protest after reaching wage agreement

A 20-day protest by journalists at the pro-opposition Kültür Radyo Televizyon (KRT) channel has ended after an agreement was reached with management to resolve unpaid wages and meal allowances.

The strike, which began over delayed payments and lack of communication from the broadcaster’s leadership, concluded with a commitment from KRT to complete all outstanding payments by the end of July.

According to the DİSK Press Workers Union (Basın-İş), one month’s salary was paid on Jun 18 as part of the first installment. The remaining salaries and meal allowances will follow a set schedule, with all dues to be cleared in the coming weeks.

KRT owner Fırat Bozfırat and the station’s management pledged that the payment plan would be transparent and that no employee would be left at a disadvantage. “The agreed payment schedule will be implemented in a way that ensures no one is harmed, and it will be shared transparently with the public,” they said.

'A rare example'

In a statement celebrating the outcome, DİSK Basın-İş said the protest marked a rare example of a 20-day broadcast halt in press history. “We’ve once again seen that when we stand together, we can win,” the union said. “On Jun 4, 158 workers who hadn’t been paid for months and had no one to speak with became recognized by management and reclaimed their rights through 20 days of resistance.

“The KRT workers have shown that no force can defeat an organized working class. We salute them and everyone who stood in solidarity."

DİSK pledged to monitor the situation until all employees are fully compensated, saying, “We will continue to stand with every worker in our country who strives to earn a living through their labor,” the union added.

KRT also issued a statement confirming the resolution. “Following discussions with all employees, it has been mutually agreed that all outstanding salaries and meal payments will be completed within July,” the management said. They thanked staff who approached the situation “constructively and with common sense.”

The broadcaster added that all employees who wish to continue working until the new broadcast season will be supported. “Those who prefer to take unpaid leave or resign will retain that right,” the statement said. “As always, we remain committed to labor, hard work, and fair governance. We believe we will continue to grow together with our employees.”

The protest began in early June after months of unpaid wages, lack of severance for dismissed staff, and unfulfilled promises from management. Workers said the situation deteriorated after a change in ownership in Oct 2023. The protest gained national attention and drew support from journalist unions and media rights groups. (HA/VK)