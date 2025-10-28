TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
CULTURE AND ARTS
Date published: 28 October 2025 15:20
 ~ Modified On: 28 October 2025 15:36
2 min Read

Koma Amed band returns to Diyarbakır after 30 years: ‘Berî her tiştî Kurdîm’

Koma Amed, one of the most popular Kurdish music groups of the 1990s, has returned to the country after many years in exile.

Bilal Seçkin

TRTürkçesini Oku
Bilal Seçkin

Bilal Seçkin

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Koma Amed band returns to Diyarbakır after 30 years: ‘Berî her tiştî Kurdîm’
Photos: Bilal Seçkin

Thousands of people from all age groups gathered in the Kurdish-populated Diyarbakır city for a concert by Koma Amed, one of the most prominent Kurdish music groups of the 1990s. The Oct 26 event marked the group’s return to the city after 30 years.

Many attendees carried posters with the slogan “Berî her tiştî Kurdîm” (“Before everything, I am Kurdish”) and photos of Evdilmelik Şêx Bekir, a founding member of Koma Amed.

Founded in 1988 by university students in Ankara, Koma Amed rose to prominence in the 1990s and became one of the leading groups in Kurdish music. In the years that followed, the group’s members were forced to seek asylum abroad due to political reasons.

Several well-known Kurdish artists who live abroad, including Şivan Perwer, Xelil Xemgin, Hozan Şemdin, İlkay Akkaya, Hesen Şerif, Hozan Dilovan, and Gülîstan Perwer, sent messages of support to the concert. Politicians Selçuk Mızraklı and Selahattin Demirtaş also shared greetings, stating, “We hope to meet again in free tomorrows”.

Speaking after the messages, Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayor Serra Bucak said the long wait for Koma Amed had finally ended.

She added, “May the Kurdish people, and especially our beloved mothers, see their longing for peace, democracy, and unity come to an end. Let the Kurdish people and all other communities live together in peace and harmony. May this concert help realize the Kurdish people’s aspirations.”

Kurdish politicians attended the concert

Among the attendees were the family and friends of Rojin Kabaiş, a student at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University who died under suspicious circumstances. Carrying signs with her photograph, they called for justice on her behalf.

The concert, which began with high energy and emotion, ended with traditional Kurdish dances.  (BS/GÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
koma amed concert
Bilal Seçkin
Bilal Seçkin
all articles of the author
Evrensel Gazetesi, Dicle Haber Ajansı (DİHA), Mezopotamya Ajansı’nda muhabir olarak çalıştı. Fotoğraf çalışmaları Magma Dergisi, PostSeyyah, Galata Fotoğrafhanesi, Depo Photos, Sipa Press, Getty Images gibi çok sayıda...

Evrensel Gazetesi, Dicle Haber Ajansı (DİHA), Mezopotamya Ajansı’nda muhabir olarak çalıştı. Fotoğraf çalışmaları Magma Dergisi, PostSeyyah, Galata Fotoğrafhanesi, Depo Photos, Sipa Press, Getty Images gibi çok sayıda dergi, gazete, internet sitesi ve fotoğraf ajanslarında yayınlandı. Lisans eğitimini Kars Kafkas Üniversitesi Siyaset Bilimi ve Kamu Yönetimi bölümünde, İstanbul Bilgi Üniversitesi İnsan Hakları Hukuku bölümünde ise yüksek lisansını tamamladı. Çeşitli sivil toplum derneklerinde proje koordinatörü ve asistanlığı yaptı. Ankara’da freelance muhabirlik yapıyor, aynı zamanda SOPA Images’te foto muhabiri olarak çalışıyor. Atölye BİA 21-25 Kasım 2022 “Uygulamalı Haber Atölyesi” katılımcısı.

show more
related news
Dozens of Kurdish concerts, plays banned in Turkey in three years
18 May 2022
/haber/dozens-of-kurdish-concerts-plays-banned-in-turkey-in-three-years-262018
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Dozens of Kurdish concerts, plays banned in Turkey in three years
18 May 2022
/haber/dozens-of-kurdish-concerts-plays-banned-in-turkey-in-three-years-262018
other articles
Prosecutor says freelance payments cannot be grounds for 'terrorism' charges
12 August 2025
Prosecutor says freelance payments cannot be grounds for 'terrorism' charges
Back to Top