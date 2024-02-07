Karataş who lost her life in the attack in front of İstanbul courthouse laid to rest

Dilfiraz Karataş, 57-year-old woman who was shot dead in the armed attack in front of the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, was buried today (February 7) in İstanbul.

Karataş's body was first taken to the Bağcılar Djemevi this morning. At the funeral ceremony held there, Karataş's husband, son, and daughter accepted condolences.

Shooting attack in front of courthouse in İstanbul

The ceremony was attended by many people, including Karataş's relatives as well as İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, Bağcılar District Governor Abdullah Uçgun, İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Şaban Yılmaz, Bağcılar Mayor Abdullah Özdemir, and CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik.

Following the ceremony, Karataş's body was buried in the Edirnekapı Martyrs' Cemetery.

Muzaffer Yedigöl, Dilfiraz Karataş's cousin, said in a statement to journalists, "Let's call it a coincidence death. She was going to his relative's 40th meal, in other words a mawlid. She gets off the metrobus and finds herself in the middle of the conflict. She was a wonderful person. She gave breakfast to her children in the morning, went to Çağlayan, and died. She left behind a teacher daughter, a grieving veterinarian son, and a grieving father."

On the other hand, İstanbul Governor Gül stated that two of the six injured individuals were discharged from the hospital yesterday. He also mentioned, "The treatment of the other two citizens, including two police officers, is ongoing. Thankfully, their conditions are good." (AS/PE)