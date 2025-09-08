Juvenile kills two police officers in western Turkey, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

A 16-year-old indvidual carried out a shotgun attack on a police station in the Balçova district of İzmir, western Turkey, leaving two officers killed and two others wounded.

Once wounded officer was in serious condition and admitted to Dokuz Eylül University Training and Research Hospital whereas the other was slightly injured, according to officials. A bystander was also slightly injured from his hand.

While the assailant's motive is not yet clear, a video circulating in the media shows him shouting "Allahu Akbar" after the attack.

The assailant, identified with the initials E.B., was captured wounded shortly after the attack and hospitalized, İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban told reporters outside the Salih İşgören Police Station.

"We are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident," the governor said, adding that the assailant was living on the same street as the police station and had no previous criminal record.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya released a statement on social media regarding the incident, expressing condolences and identifying the deceased officers as Chief Inspector Muhsin Aydemir and Officer Hasan Akın.

Officer Ömer Amilağ sustained serious injuries, while Officer Murat Dağlı was lightly wounded, added Yerlikaya. (VK)