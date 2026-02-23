Judiciary responsible for nearly 70% of violations against journalists in Turkey, says MFRR report

Judicial authorities were responsible for over two thirds of documented violations against journalists and media outlets in Turkey in 2025, according to an annual report released by the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR).

The report documented 259 violations affecting 137 journalists and media outlets throughout the year, noting that press freedom in Turkey "deteriorated further in an increasingly restrictive political climate."

Twenty-two convicted over reporting

According to the report, 97 legal cases affected 200 journalists and media entities. Arrest, detention, and imprisonment were the most frequent forms of interference, with 68 documented cases involving 131 journalists. At least 22 were convicted over their reporting.

Broadly worded legal provisions, such as the “disinformation law,” anti-terror legislation, and laws against “insulting the president,” were used to criminalize routine journalistic activities, including reporting on corruption, elections, and public institutions, the report notes. Dawn raids and prolonged pretrial detention were also used as intimidation tactics.

BİA MEDIA MONITORING JULY-AUGUST-SEPTEMBER 2025 Prolonged detentions and judicial control tighten pressure on journalists

Alongside local reporters, prominent journalists such as Timur Soykan, Barış Pehlivan, Nevşin Mengü, İsmail Saymaz, Fatih Altaylı, and Enver Aysever faced arrest or prosecution for political commentary.

Non-custodial judicial controls, such as travel bans, signature requirements, and house arrest, were widely imposed, further restricting journalistic activity.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

The report also noted extended access restrictions on social media as authorities throttled access to services including X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal, particularly during protest periods.

Numerous websites and social media accounts, including those of LGBTI+ rights group Kaos GL, were blocked by court orders. (VK)