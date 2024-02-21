Journalists urge international campaign for imprisoned Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu

Six professional organizations of journalists in Turkey have issued a statement calling for an international campaign for the release of imprisoned Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu.

The Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD), Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), Mesopotamia Women Journalists Association (MKG), Turkey Press Printing and Publishing Workers Union (DİSK Basın-İş), and the Journalists Union of Turkey (TGS) sent their statement to international press organizations and institutions working in the field of human rights.

Ahead of the third hearing on February 29, they called for the release of Müftüoğlu:

No accusations in 41 pages of the 43-page indictment

Award-winning Kurdish journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu, known for her valuable work in the field of journalism as the Co-Chair of Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) and editor at Mesopotamia Agency (MA), was arrested on World Press Freedom Day, May 3, 2023, and sent to prison.

Dicle Müftüoğlu was detained in Diyarbakır on April 29, 2023, as part of the investigation conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Held in Sincan Women's Closed Prison for nearly 10 months, an indictment was prepared against Müftüoğlu on charges of 'being a member of an illegal organization' and 'forming and managing an illegal organization.' However, upon examining the 43-page indictment, there is not a single accusation against Müftüoğlu in 41 pages.

Not released despite insufficient evidence

In the hearings on December 14, 2023, and January 18, 2024, it emerged that Müftüoğlu had no actions or activities within the scope of the file other than her journalistic activities. The public is well aware of the pressure on Kurdish journalists in Turkey. Müftüoğlu is just one of these journalists who have been repeatedly arrested and tried under this pressure. However, it is observed that she is subjected to an uncertain sentence through prolonged detention. Despite the lack of sufficient evidence for her to remain in prison, the judge did not release her in both hearings.

Müftüoğlu will appear before the judge for the third time on February 29. While practicing her profession, Müftüoğlu has always upheld and defended the principles and ethical rules of journalism. Despite the challenges and difficulties of journalism, she has diligently continued her duty to inform the public. Due to her efforts, she was honored with the 'Most Resilient Journalist' award by the Netherlands-based Free Press Unlimited.

Attack on press freedom

Müftüoğlu's arrest for her profession of journalism is not only an assault on her but also a serious attack on press freedom and the fundamental values of democracy. In this context, we call for international support to launch a campaign for Müftüoğlu's freedom before her trial on February 29.

We want it to be known that journalism is an integral part of democracy, and protecting journalists means protecting freedom of expression and democracy. We urge action to be taken, taking into account Dicle Müftüoğlu's case and similar cases of other journalists in need of protection.

(HA/VK)