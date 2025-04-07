TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 7 April 2025 19:00
 ~ Modified On: 7 April 2025 20:04
2 min Read

Journalists' union denied visit to jailed reporter Elif Akgül

Akgül, a former board member of TGS and a former editor of bianet, has been detained for over six weeks.

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Journalists' union denied visit to jailed reporter Elif Akgül

The Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) has been denied permission to visit journalist and bianet's former freedom of expression editor Elif Akgül, who was detained on Feb 18 in connection with an investigation into the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella group of leftist and pro-Kurdish political organizations.

Akgül was among 30 people remanded in custody on Feb 21 on “terrorism” charges as part of the same investigation.

TGS filed requests on Mar 11 to both the Justice Ministry and the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office seeking permission to meet with Akgül. However, the prosecutor’s office rejected the request on Mar 25, offering no explanation.

The only response given was: “Your application has been reviewed, and the request for a visit has not been deemed appropriate by our prison prosecutor's office.”

Journalist Elif Akgül acquitted of terror propaganda charges
Journalist Elif Akgül acquitted of terror propaganda charges
27 June 2024

Prosecutors also informed TGS lawyers verbally that the request was denied because Akgül was detained on charges of “membership in a terrorist organization.”

The Justice Ministry has not responded to the Mar 11 application despite 28 days having passed. TGS, of which Akgül is a former board member, views the lack of a reply as an implicit rejection.

“They neither respond nor grant permission,” said Gökhan Durmuş, adding that journalists in pre-trial detention are "treated as if they are convicted terrorists." 

Court will inquire with prosecutor's office whether bianet is a news website
Court will inquire with prosecutor's office whether bianet is a news website
20 October 2023

Moreover, Durmuş said, the problem is not new and their appeals since 2019 have all gone unanswered. "They are detained, arrested and deprived of their freedom for months or even years. As union executives, we have visited countless colleagues in prisons throughout our history.

"However, since 2019, all applications made by our union have been rejected by the Justice Ministry. Journalists' ties with their professional organizations are being severed."

He further stated  that 18 journalists are currently in prison and called on the ministry to allow visitation rights. “End this six-year-long obstruction. Do not prevent detained journalists from meeting with their unions,” he said. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists arrested imprisoned journalists elif akgül
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda...

Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda haber ve makaleleri yayınlandı. İfade özgürlüğü alanında birçok haber ve makaleye görüş verdi. Yazıları İngilizce başta olmak üzere Fransızca, İtalyanca ve Çerkesceye çevrildi. 8 Mart 2018’deki Feminist Gece Yürüyüşünde çektiği fotoğraflar İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesince sergilendi. 27. Metin Göktepe Gazetecilik Ödülünü kazandı. Erciyes Üniversitesi Gazetecilik mezunu.

show more
related news
Detention extended for journalists after mass raids
19 February 2025
/haber/detention-extended-for-journalists-after-mass-raids-304692
Dozens detained in raids targeting pro-Kurdish, leftist groups
18 February 2025
/haber/dozens-detained-in-raids-targeting-pro-kurdish-leftist-groups-304642
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Detention extended for journalists after mass raids
19 February 2025
/haber/detention-extended-for-journalists-after-mass-raids-304692
Dozens detained in raids targeting pro-Kurdish, leftist groups
18 February 2025
/haber/dozens-detained-in-raids-targeting-pro-kurdish-leftist-groups-304642
other articles
İzmir coal-fired plant continues operations despite court ruling
18 March 2025
İzmir coal-fired plant continues operations despite court ruling
Executive of pro-Kurdish news agency faces trial for exposing informant’s identity
6 March 2025
Executive of pro-Kurdish news agency faces trial for exposing informant’s identity
Trial begins for İstanbul Bar executives over statement on killed journalists
4 March 2025
Trial begins for İstanbul Bar executives over statement on killed journalists
Company manager sentenced for obstructing union rights
3 March 2025
Company manager sentenced for obstructing union rights
The future of media in Turkey: Democratic decline, pressures, and the need for reform
3 March 2025
The future of media in Turkey: Democratic decline, pressures, and the need for reform
Back to Top