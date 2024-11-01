Journalists stand trial over documentary on methamphetamine crisis in Turkey

The trial of journalists Tunca Öğreten and Murat Baykara over a documentary they produced about the methamphetamine crisis in Turkey began today at İstanbul’s Bakırköy 13th Penal Court of First Instance, the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) reported.

The journalists are facing charges of “encouraging drug use” and “not reporting a crime,” which carry up to 10 years and one year in prison, respectively.

The documentary titled "Met Çıkmazı" (The Meth Deadlock) was released on Jan 12, 2023 on the “Voys” YouTube channel and is still accessible. Despite starting with a warning that it is inappropriate for minors, the video is not age-restricted on YouTube.

The documentary includes interviews with addicts, as well as scenes of meetings with methamphetamine dealers found on Telegram, with journalists acting as buyers. It mentioned that searching “Metin Amca” (Uncle Meth), an alias for methamphetamine in Turkey, on Telegram leads to channels involved in drug dealing.

However, the journalists denied the accusations, arguing that the film aims to raise awareness, particularly among families, about the severe impact of meth addiction on youth.

Baykara explained that their intention was to address this “growing social threat,” especially for children and young adults, and added that any methamphetamine visuals in the documentary were censored. “By showing the struggles of those addicted, we fulfilled a social responsibility,” he asserted.

Öğreten added that the documentary presents the lives of people trapped in addiction, detailing the pain it inflicts on families.

“The title Met Çıkmazı already conveys a negative connotation,” he said, adding that the documentary emphasizes how drug involvement can devastate lives.

He further noted that viewer feedback underlines the film’s clear anti-drug message, rather than any promotion of drug use.

'We're reporting a crime through this film'

The documentary’s investigative work resulted in two awards, one of which was international, Öğreten said, adding, “In fact, we’re reporting a crime through this film.”

The journalists’ lawyer, Tuba Torun, demanded their acquittal, asserting that the documentary serves to discourage drug use.

“My clients created a film that warns the public and calls on state agencies, families, and educators to confront this issue,” she said, adding that journalists have a duty to inform society.

After hearing the defenses, the court decided to summon the individual who had filed the complaint against the documentary through Turkey’s Presidential Communication Center (CİMER). The next hearing is scheduled for Mar 25, 2025, at 11.40 am local time.

Representatives from Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also attended the hearing.

The documentary with auto-generated English subtitles available:

