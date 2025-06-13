TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 13 June 2025 14:00
 ~ Modified On: 13 June 2025 15:05
2 min Read

Journalists Semra Pelek, Dicle Baştürk, Melisa Efe, and Ozan Cırık taken into custody

MLSA stated that journalists Pelek, Efe, Cırık, and Baştürk were detained as part of an Artvin-based investigation in Turkey’s Black Sea region, but no detailed explanation has yet been provided.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Journalists Semra Pelek, Dicle Baştürk, Melisa Efe, and Ozan Cırık taken into custody

A press freedom advocacy group, Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), announced that journalists Semra Pelek, Ozan Cırık, and Dicle Baştürk were taken into custody this morning in operations conducted at their homes in İstanbul.

Additionally, Melisa Efe, who works as a translator for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, was also detained within the scope of the same investigation.

Journalist Semra Pelek was detained in line with a search and detention order issued as part of an investigation opened in Artvin. A raid was carried out at her home in the morning, followed by a search that lasted about an hour.

*Semra Pelek

After the search, Pelek was taken to the Maslak Gendarmerie Command.

The reason for the detention has not yet been made public. MLSA’s Legal Unit stated that it is monitoring the process and providing legal support.

*Dicle Baştürk

It was also learned that journalist Dicle Baştürk was detained within the scope of the same investigation. Baştürk, like the others, was detained in connection to the Artvin-based investigation, but no detailed explanation has been provided so far.

MLSA stated that it continues to monitor developments and will keep the public informed about rights violations against journalists.

*Ozan Cırık

Additionally, it was reported that Sendika.org contributor Ozan Cırık was detained under the same investigation. The report stated that gendarmerie officers who came to Cırık’s residence cited a confidentiality order on the investigation. Cırık was also taken to the gendarmerie command in Maslak, and after a medical check, it was learned that he would be transferred to Artvin.

13 December 2024

(EMK/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
