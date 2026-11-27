An İstanbul court has ordered the release of journalists Şaban Sevinç and Mustafa Balcı after 49 days in pretrial detention over social media posts related to an ongoing investment fund probe.

The İstanbul 48th Penal Court of First Instance acquitted Balcı of all charges but sentenced Sevinç to one year and three months in prison for "publicly disseminating misleading information."

Sevinç and Balcı were detained after discussing allegations of links between Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and Osman Arıkan Nacar, a businessperson involved in the fund scandal.

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) reported that journalists and observers were initially denied entry to the courtroom due to overcrowding, with a court officer closing the doors. After the hearing began, they were allowed to follow the proceedings via a video link from an adjacent courtroom.

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'Ömer Çelik has not denied the allegations'

In his defense, Balcı argued that his social media posts constituted legitimate journalistic activity and that he had verified the information before publication.

"As a journalist, I can share information provided by the main opposition party on social media. Therefore, the elements of a crime have not been established. I called Ömer Çelik several times to verify the allegations concerning him, but he never got back to me. I wrote my report after obtaining confirmation from five reliable sources," he told the court.

Balcı said he had obtained a photograph showing Çelik alongside Osman Arıkan Nacar, who remains a fugitive, from the state-run Anadolu Agency. He subsequently reported on remarks by Özgür Özel.

"Ömer Çelik has not denied the allegations, nor has Osman Arıkan Nacar. There has been no denial that the person who met with Ömer Çelik was Osman Arıkan Nacar," he said.

Balcı argued that an examination of telephone records could have established whether the allegations were accurate.

"I did not act with criminal intent. If this person was not Osman Arıkan Nacar, that could have been established through telephone records. But none of this was done," he said, requesting his release and acquittal.

His lawyer, Emre Terekli, argued that Balcı's posts were protected under freedom of the press and expression.

"The information my client shared on social media is accurate. Therefore, the elements of a crime have not been established," he said.

'The elements of the offense have not been established'

Sevinç challenged the legal basis of the charges against him, referring to Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), which criminalizes the public dissemination of misleading information.

"How did I commit the offense of publicly disseminating misleading information? For the elements of Article 217/A to be established, panic and fear must be caused among the public. Which of my posts caused panic and fear?" he asked.

Sevinç's lawyer, Hasan Yiğit Erim, recalled that the legislation had passed parliament following extensive debate over its potential restrictions on freedom of thought and expression and had subsequently been brought before the Constitutional Court.

"None of the elements of the offense set out in the article have been established. Şaban Sevinç shared posts by Özgür Özel and other members of parliament. Neither the objective nor the subjective elements of the offense of publicly disseminating misleading information have been established," he said.

Erim also questioned the grounds for his client's continued detention and why the two journalists were being tried together despite facing allegations over unrelated actions.

"Is there a risk that my client will flee or tamper with evidence? What grounds are there for keeping him in detention? Why are there two defendants in this case? The alleged acts are independent of and unrelated to each other," he said.

Acquittal and prison sentence

Following the defense arguments, the prosecutor presented his final opinion, seeking Sevinç's conviction for publicly disseminating misleading information and his acquittal on the remaining charges.

The prosecutor requested Balcı's acquittal on all charges and his release, while asking the court to keep Sevinç in detention.

The court ultimately acquitted Balcı on all counts and sentenced Sevinç to 15 months in prison for publicly disseminating misleading information. It ordered the release of both journalists. (HA/VK)