TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 22 November 2024 12:15
 ~ Modified On: 22 November 2024 17:11
2 min Read

Journalists face disinformation probe after gold smuggling allegations against MPs

Well-known journalists Fatih Altaylı and İsmail Saymaz are under investigation for reporting on the “gold smuggling” allegations into the former MHP deputies. Party officials have provided no details but made implicit statements about “abusing power.”

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Journalists face disinformation probe after gold smuggling allegations against MPs
Altaylı and Saymaz during an online broadcast. (File)

An investigation has been opened against prominent journalists Fatih Altaylı and İsmail Saymaz for “spreading disinformation” following their reporting on allegations involving three lawmakers who resigned from the government-allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on Nov 20.

During a program on Halk TV on the same day, Saymaz cited sources in Ankara, claiming that the three deputies—Hasan Basri Sönmez, İsmail Akgül, and Mustafa Demir—were forced to resign amid suspicions of their involvement in gold smuggling. The allegations suggest they leveraged parliamentary privileges to import gold from the United Arab Emirates at reduced costs and earned commissions from these transactions.

Saymaz further alleged that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confronted MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli during a Nov 14 meeting, showing him video evidence related to the claims.

Fatih Altaylı echoed these allegations in a column published on his personal website on Nov 21, writing, “It is unconfirmed but almost everyone knows that Erdoğan showed some footage to Bahçeli after his coalition partner defended the MPs and that Bahçeli was convinced by the footage and demanded the resignation of the three MPs.”

The Center for Combating Disinformation, an agency run by the Presidency Communications Directorate, dismissed the claims of video evidence as “baseless allegations aimed at misleading the public” and denied any such meeting took place. The investigation on “disinformation” charges into Saymaz and Altaylı followed this denial.

The disinformation law, enacted two years ago, has faced criticism from press freedom and journalism groups, which argue that it is being used to suppress reporting unfavorable to the government. Since its implementation, numerous journalists have faced legal proceedings and convictions under the law.

Judicial pressure on journalists escalated with the 'disinformation law'
BİANET MEDIA MONITORING REPORT - 2023 ASSESSMENT
Judicial pressure on journalists escalated with the 'disinformation law'
1 February 2024

Implicit statements from MHP

MHP Deputy Chair Semih Yalçın had announced the resignations to the public, saying that the party had asked the MPs to resign, which they complied with. However, he provided no details about the reasons for their resignation.

Another MHP Deputy Chair, Feti Yıldız, made a veiled reference to the controversy on social media, saying that the MHP is a party of “highly ethical, compassionate individuals who do not abuse their authority.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters yesterday that there is no ongoing criminal investigation into the three lawmakers. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists disinformation law Fatih Altaylı İsmail Saymaz
related news
Journalist faces disinformation charges after reporting on alleged ‘state-linked’ criminal gang
24 September 2024
/haber/journalist-faces-disinformation-charges-after-reporting-on-alleged-state-linked-criminal-gang-299974
High court overturns journalist’s sentence for ‘spreading disinformation’ in landmark decision
13 May 2024
/haber/high-court-overturns-journalists-sentence-for-spreading-disinformation-in-landmark-decision-295341
'Journalists have been targeted with the Disinformation Law'
20 December 2023
/haber/journalists-have-been-targeted-with-the-disinformation-law-289559
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek provides statement to prosecutor in 'disinformation' probe
3 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-provides-statement-to-prosecutor-in-disinformation-probe-287396
'The disinformation law makes everyone a potential offender'
3 November 2023
/haber/the-disinformation-law-makes-everyone-a-potential-offender-287388
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Journalist faces disinformation charges after reporting on alleged ‘state-linked’ criminal gang
24 September 2024
/haber/journalist-faces-disinformation-charges-after-reporting-on-alleged-state-linked-criminal-gang-299974
High court overturns journalist’s sentence for ‘spreading disinformation’ in landmark decision
13 May 2024
/haber/high-court-overturns-journalists-sentence-for-spreading-disinformation-in-landmark-decision-295341
'Journalists have been targeted with the Disinformation Law'
20 December 2023
/haber/journalists-have-been-targeted-with-the-disinformation-law-289559
bianet editor Evrim Kepenek provides statement to prosecutor in 'disinformation' probe
3 November 2023
/haber/bianet-editor-evrim-kepenek-provides-statement-to-prosecutor-in-disinformation-probe-287396
'The disinformation law makes everyone a potential offender'
3 November 2023
/haber/the-disinformation-law-makes-everyone-a-potential-offender-287388
Back to Top