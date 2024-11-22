Journalists face disinformation probe after gold smuggling allegations against MPs

An investigation has been opened against prominent journalists Fatih Altaylı and İsmail Saymaz for “spreading disinformation” following their reporting on allegations involving three lawmakers who resigned from the government-allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on Nov 20.

During a program on Halk TV on the same day, Saymaz cited sources in Ankara, claiming that the three deputies—Hasan Basri Sönmez, İsmail Akgül, and Mustafa Demir—were forced to resign amid suspicions of their involvement in gold smuggling. The allegations suggest they leveraged parliamentary privileges to import gold from the United Arab Emirates at reduced costs and earned commissions from these transactions.

Saymaz further alleged that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confronted MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli during a Nov 14 meeting, showing him video evidence related to the claims.

Fatih Altaylı echoed these allegations in a column published on his personal website on Nov 21, writing, “It is unconfirmed but almost everyone knows that Erdoğan showed some footage to Bahçeli after his coalition partner defended the MPs and that Bahçeli was convinced by the footage and demanded the resignation of the three MPs.”

The Center for Combating Disinformation, an agency run by the Presidency Communications Directorate, dismissed the claims of video evidence as “baseless allegations aimed at misleading the public” and denied any such meeting took place. The investigation on “disinformation” charges into Saymaz and Altaylı followed this denial.

The disinformation law, enacted two years ago, has faced criticism from press freedom and journalism groups, which argue that it is being used to suppress reporting unfavorable to the government. Since its implementation, numerous journalists have faced legal proceedings and convictions under the law.

Implicit statements from MHP

MHP Deputy Chair Semih Yalçın had announced the resignations to the public, saying that the party had asked the MPs to resign, which they complied with. However, he provided no details about the reasons for their resignation.

Another MHP Deputy Chair, Feti Yıldız, made a veiled reference to the controversy on social media, saying that the MHP is a party of “highly ethical, compassionate individuals who do not abuse their authority.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters yesterday that there is no ongoing criminal investigation into the three lawmakers. (VK)

