Journalists detained in Van released three days later

The interrogation process of journalists Lokman Gezgin, Oktay Candemir, and Arif Aslan, who were detained in police raids on their homes in Van on Tuesday, February 27, was completed last night.

The journalists were accused of "providing financial support to terrorism." They were questioned about the copyright fees they received for sending news to media organizations in European countries.

Journalist Aslan, whose payments to reporters working for the internet news site they established were included in the case as a crime, was also accused for transferring money to his brother.

The journalists were referred to the courthouse after the completion of the interrogation process at the police station. They were released following their statements to the prosecutor. (HA/PE)