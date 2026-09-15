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DP: Date Published: 15.09.2026 14:51 15 September 2026 14:51
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.09.2026 15:18 15 September 2026 15:18
Read Read:  4 minute

Journalists Canan Coşkun, Kazım Kızıl face up to 14 years in prison over investigation into suspicious child death

The journalists and the deceased girl's father will stand trial over an interview they made with an eyewitness. All three are accused of depriving the witness of their liberty.

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Journalists Canan Coşkun, Kazım Kızıl face up to 14 years in prison over investigation into suspicious child death
Members of a parliamentary committee in Giresun investigating the incient (AA/file)
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Prosecutors in Giresun have filed charges against two journalists and Şaban Vatan, the father of 11-year-old Rabia Naz Vatan, in connection with her suspicious death in 2019. The case centers on an interview conducted with an eyewitness in Nov 2019.

The indictment accuses journalist Canan Coşkun, documentary filmmaker Kazım Kızıl and Şaban Vatan of "depriving a person of their liberty through force, threats or deception by multiple people acting jointly." Kızıl also faces a charge of "attempting to influence a fair trial."

According to the indictment, the investigation stemmed from an incident involving Mürsel Küçükal, a witness in the investigation into Rabia Naz’s death who had also testified before a parliamentary committee establish to investigate the death.

The journalists were detained in 2019 on similar allegations but were later released.

Prosecutor's office dismisses investigation into 11-year-old Rabia Naz's suspicious death
Prosecutor's office dismisses investigation into 11-year-old Rabia Naz's suspicious death
17 July 2020

On Nov 13, 2019, Küçükal described at the scene how he had found Rabia Naz and reenacted her movements by crawling on the ground.

In his statement to police, Küçükal said he had been taken to the scene by the suspects and asked to demonstrate how Rabia Naz had crawled. He alleged that he was pressured while doing so and was later taken to a room and questioned about his earlier statement.

Prosecutors included in the indictment Küçükal’s claim that he felt pressured and frightened.

Suspicious death of 11-year-old Rabia Naz: Family applies to Constitutional Court
Suspicious death of 11-year-old Rabia Naz: Family applies to Constitutional Court
18 September 2020

‘I signaled Şaban to stop’

Coşkun and Kızıl denied the allegations according to their statements included in the indictment.

According to Coşkun’s account, she went alone to Küçükal’s home. While they were speaking, Küçükal suddenly lay on the floor to demonstrate how he had found Rabia Naz. He then volunteered to go to the scene, saying, "Come, I’ll show you there."

Şaban Vatan and Kızıl later arrived at the scene. Küçükal then began crawling on the ground again.

Coşkun said she and Kızıl were uncomfortable with the reenactment. Kızıl stopped filming, and they asked Vatan to stop the reenactment, she said.

Kızıl said Küçükal suddenly lay on his back and began crawling after being asked, "How did you see her?"

Kızıl said he was uncomfortable with what was happening. "I touched Şaban’s arm and signaled with my hand for him not to do it, but he continued," he said.

Both Coşkun and Kızıl said they then left the scene.

‘We have been asking for 3 years: What happened to Rabia Naz?’
SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF CHILD
‘We have been asking for 3 years: What happened to Rabia Naz?’
12 April 2021

The indictment also includes statements attributed to Şaban Vatan about Küçükal: "This is the eyewitness. He changed his statement. He didn’t tell it before because of pressure, and now he is telling it."

Vatan is also quoted as telling Küçükal, "Just so you know, they will finish you. I recorded all the footage of you. They will finish you through the DNA under the fingernail."

Alleged deprivation of liberty

Six years later, prosecutors had the footage recorded by Kızıl and the audio recordings made by Coşkun transcribed and examined. An expert report was added to the case file on Feb 1, and later cited in the indictment.

The Görele Chief Public Proseutor's Office said that, taken together, the recordings and statements from the complainant and witnesses showed that Coşkun, Kızıl and Vatan had acted with a "unity of intent and action," pressured Küçükal and restricted his freedom of movement.

The prosecutor charged all three with "depriving a person of their liberty through force, threats or deception by multiple people acting jointly" and sought prison sentences ranging from four to 14 years.

The prosecutor also sought a sentence for Kızıl on a separate charge of "attempting to influence a fair trial."

The Görele 1st Penal Court of First Instance accepted the indictment. The first hearing is scheduled for Oct 22 at 9.30 am.

The court also ordered that Coşkun and Kızıl give their defense statements to courts in the locations where they are based via videoconference.

No prosecution for four others in same investigation

İlhan Dede, Ömer Kıran, Tuba Demir and Uğur Dede had also been investigated on allegations of "attempting to influence a fair trial" and "depriving a person of their liberty."

The Görele Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a decision of non-prosecution for the four on Apr 6, 2026.

Prosecutors said there were no eyewitnesses or "any camera or audio recording capable of proving" the allegations against them. They said no concrete evidence beyond unsubstantiated statements had been obtained to establish sufficient suspicion for a prosecution.

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists on trial Canan Coşkun kazım kızıl Rabia Naz Vatan Şaban Vatan
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and...

bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and articles have been published on various platforms such as Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, and tol.org. He has contributed numerous interviews and articles on freedom of expression. His writings have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Italian, and Circassian. His photographs from the March 8, 2018 Feminist Night March were exhibited by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He is the recipient of the 27th Metin Göktepe Journalism Award and holds a degree in journalism from Erciyes University.

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