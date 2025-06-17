Journalists at pro-opposition TV network enter third week of protest over unpaid wages

Journalists at Kültür Radyo Televizyon (KRT), a pro-opposition broadcaster, have entered the third week of their protest over unpaid wages, meal allowances, and alleged mistreatment by management.

The strike, which began due to three months of unpaid salaries and ongoing threats of dismissal, remains without a resolution despite promises by the owners, according to the journalists.

Employees expected to meet with KRT’s owner, Fırat Bozfırat, yesterday to discuss their demands. However, Bozfırat failed to attend the meeting, instead sending a lawyer and the channel’s news director, Recep Eser, in his place.

“Fırat Bozfırat gave a date and said we’d meet. He promised, ‘I’ll solve the issue on Monday. I’m in Ankara and will bring the money,’” said Fatih Yapıcı, a program editor at KRT and spokesperson for the workers. “But he didn’t come. He said he was acting in good faith, but we didn’t respond in kind. He used that as an excuse not to meet.”

Yapıcı stated that this was not the first broken promise. “He didn’t keep his word about the payment dates either. Most recently, he promised payments before the holiday. That didn’t happen either. We've been waiting in good faith.

“There hasn’t been any payment into our accounts since Mar 28. Some of our colleagues have been evicted from their homes, others have had serious health issues, but none of it seems to concern him. We will now move to another phase. We’re not going to sit at home just because we’re being ignored.”

Worsening conditions since ownership change

In a statement issued on Jun 5 when the protest began, workers said they had been unable to reach management for months and were instead met with threats.

KRT TV changed ownership in Oct 2023, when it was acquired by Bozfırat. Since then, employees say there has been no stability in staffing or editorial policy, nor any improvement in working conditions.

Workers also reported that colleagues dismissed under the guise of “downsizing” were denied severance pay, and requests for a resolution were rejected. Employees claim they were threatened with dismissal for questioning delayed payments and were informed of their salary increases only after the funds were deposited.

“We have no satisfying pay package, no career prospects, and not even basic humane treatment,” said the statement. “We are committed to continuing our struggle to receive our wages, protect the rights of dismissed colleagues, and uphold the public’s right to accurate news.”

They demanded that all outstanding salaries and meal allowances be paid by Jun 4, the date previously announced by the management.

The strike has drawn support from professional organizations. The Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) warned that the situation at KRT TV had reached a "breaking point."

“We’ve learned that the electricity at the Ankara bureau has been cut due to unpaid rent,” the union said.

The Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD) said, “Beyond political pressure, Turkey’s economic crisis now threatens the journalism profession itself. Many of our colleagues are unemployed, and those who are still working face low wages and job insecurity. The situation at KRT raises even deeper concerns about the future of journalism.”

The DİSK Press Workers (Basın İş) Union expressed solidarity with a social media post: “KRT employees, unpaid since Mar 28, continue their sit-in at the office. Our board members, union lawyer, and employees are in ongoing talks with the employer. We will remain until workers get their rights.”

Emergency payment plan

In response to the growing protest, KRT TV announced that it had formed a “crisis desk” and an “emergency payment plan.” The channel acknowledged that its restructuring process had led to “unexpected financial bottlenecks and serious disruptions in short-term cash flow.”

The statement added, “A payment plan has been initiated to cover all back wages and meal allowances. Severance payments for those dismissed will be prioritized. An independent audit board will oversee the process. A crisis desk including employee representatives will submit weekly reports to ensure direct participation of staff.”

Despite these steps, no payment had been made as of the 13th day of the strike. Journalists continue their protest at the broadcaster’s İstanbul headquarters, demanding their rights be fulfilled. (HA/VK)