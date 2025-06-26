Journalist Zeynep Durgut receives threats after reporting on alleged sex trafficking ring in Şırnak

Zeynep Durgut, a reporter for the Mesopotamia Agency (MA), has been threatened following her coverage of a prostitution network case in the Kurdish-populated southeastern province of Şırnak. The case, initially uncovered in 2013, led to an indictment only after 11 years.

Durgut reported on the allegations that children and women brought from Kurdish regions in Syria, also known as Rojava, were allegedly forced into prostitution, and that several non-commissioned military officers played an active role.

The Şırnak Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office recently filed an indictment based on the 2013 investigation, implicating 25 suspects. The charges include “establishing an organization for prostitution,” “encouraging child prostitution,” “human trafficking,” “aggravated sexual abuse,” “blackmail,” and “loan-sharking.” The indictment also stated that military personnel used their power in transporting the women to the city.

Following the publication of her article on Feb 24, Durgut was reportedly contacted by phone by individuals allegedly close to Kenan Tatar, who is identified in the case as the aide of the alleged ringleader, İbrahim Tatar. During the call, she was told, “I looked into you, we know who you are. This won’t go unpunished. We won’t let it go.”

Durgut stated that she intends to file a criminal complaint in response to the threats.

Journalist group condemns threats

The Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) voiced its support for Durgut and condemned the threats. In a statement, the association said, “Zeynep Durgut has exposed the prostitution operation in Şırnak through her reporting, an issue that sparked strong public reaction. Thanks to her coverage, a dark mindset has been brought to light.

“She has highlighted both the city's prostitution problem and the associated environmental destruction, generating significant public awareness. Instead of threats, her journalistic work should be recognized.”

“We issue another warning to those threatening our colleague: we stand with Zeynep, and we will hold the perpetrators accountable."

