Journalist Yıldız Tar to be released after 98 days in prison

The court had recently issued a lack of jurisdiction decision for three individuals in the same case file in which Tar was being held, rejecting their release requests via a procedural ruling. The Istanbul 26th High Criminal Court had decided to transfer Tar’s case to Ankara.

According to a report by Kaos GL, the court ruled today that Tar would be tried without detention.

Taking into account the time Tar has already spent in custody and the current state of evidence in the case file, the court ordered Tar’s release under judicial control and a ban on traveling abroad.

Tar is expected to be released from prison around 3.00 pm today.

(TY/DT))