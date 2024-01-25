Journalist who suffered attack from mayor's relatives sentenced to prison

Tatvan Mayor Mehmet Emin Geylani's relatives, a police officer and a municipal employee, had physically assaulted journalist Sinan Aygül in the middle of the street. In the case concerning attack, Aygül has been sentenced to 2 months and 5 days in prison for allegedly insulting the assailants.

The Tatvan 1st Penal Court handled the case through a simplified trial process, refraining from categorizing the action as a reaction to an "unjust act." Considering Aygül's "culpable character," the court refrained from converting the penalty into a fine, leaving Aygül facing imprisonment if the sentence is upheld.

In response to the situation, Aygül, who claims to have been assaulted with an intent to kill, expressed frustration at receiving a sentence before the attackers and anticipates imprisonment due to the assault.

"Overshadowing the previous scandal"

Aygül commented on the situation, emphasizing that he faced an attempted murder in a public space and received punishment before the attackers. He stated, "Each new development overshadows the previous scandal. The assailants are free, perhaps receiving minimal punishment, restored to duty, ready to terrorize with the state's weapon in hand. On the other hand, I will go to prison because I was attacked, and I survived the attempt on my life, all for defending the public interest. The decision was made through a simplified trial; my lawyer objected, and it will be a trial. If it becomes a trial, the reduction granted will be lifted, and I will face 2 months and 27 days of imprisonment."

"Masterminds remain unidentified"

Aygül pointed out that the incident was not an isolated case, and no steps had been taken against the masterminds. He added that the perpetrators would likely be acquitted.

Aygül said, "Everyone knows that this incident is not isolated. There are no answers to the questions of who the masterminds are and where they received their orders. Initially, there was a perception of a swift, transparent, and effective investigation process, and everyone believed that the judiciary and the administration would do what is necessary. However, when reality is laid bare, with the Interior Ministry itself referring to the incident as a 'fight,' the case being opened not for 'attempted murder' but for 'injury,' their release at the first hearing, the restraining order imposed on me, the prison sentence against me, the contradictory nature of the Forensic Medicine report, and similar situations, the process is casting a shadow over me. Under these conditions, we do not expect a fair outcome, frankly speaking."

What happened?

Sinan Aygül was attacked on June 17, 2023, by municipal employee Yücel Baysal and police officer Engin Kaplan, who are relatives of Tatvan Mayor Mehmet Emin Geylani.

Following the incident, the assailants were suspended and arrested. Yücel Baysal, one of the attackers, complained on August 11 through his lawyer, alleging that Sinan Aygül had insulted him.

Baysal claimed that a day after the attack, Aygül, while in the hospital, said to them, "Two street dogs" and "May God curse them." In response to this, the Tatvan Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment against Aygül for the crime of "insult."

Meanwhile, the arrested attackers were released during the first hearing on September 15. Subsequently, Yücel Baysal accused Sinan Aygül of threatening him and filed a complaint with the police. With the approval of the Tatvan District Governorship, a restraining order was issued against Aygül.

The trial for the assault is still ongoing. (HA/VK)