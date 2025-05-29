Journalist Vedat Örüç released after 130 days in prison

During his defense at the Mersin 6th High Criminal Court, Örüç emphasized that all allegations against him were based solely on his journalistic work. He clarified that he was not directly employed by Medya Haber but by Güncel Medya Prodüksiyon, a company that provides content to various platforms and focuses on news, documentaries, and cultural content.

“The term Kurdistan is used today as a geographical definition”

Hazal Sürmeli, one of MLSA’s lawyers who represented Örüç, also stated that her client worked as an independent journalist, that his social security record was linked to the production company, and that he was not the one deciding where the content would be sold.

Sürmeli said, “The publication policy of the institution a journalist works for does not bind the journalist. This is legally established.” She also criticized the use of the term “Kurdistan” in the case file as a matter of accusation:

“The term Kurdistan is used today as a geographical definition. The fact that this word cannot be used as the basis of a charge is also established in Court of Cassation rulings.”

Sürmeli pointed out that Velat Ekin, a colleague at the same company, along with other journalists – whom the indictment noted were seen walking publicly with Örüç – had been acquitted of similar charges. She demanded Örüç’s immediate release and acquittal as well.

The court decided to release Örüç under a travel ban. The next hearing in the case will be held on September 16. Örüç had been imprisoned for 130 days.

What happened? Örüç was detained on January 17 along with five journalists and media workers, and formally imprisoned on January 20 on charges of membership in an organization. The indictment against him included social security records related to the media outlet he worked for, a phone call made in connection with a news report, and photos taken while covering the news alongside other journalist colleagues. It was alleged that he was part of the KCK’s press structure. His social security registration with the TV channel Medya Haber was cited as evidence for this claim. Additionally, walking in the street together with journalists Eylem Babayiğit and Bervian Karatoprak was presented as evidence of “organizational affiliation.”

(HA/DT)