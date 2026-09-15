Journalist Tuğçe Yılmaz wins Musa Anter award for report on discrimination against trans teacher

Journalist Tuğçe Yılmaz has received the third prize in the Turkish-language news category of the 33rd Musa Anter and Free Press Martyrs Journalism Awards for their report on discrimination against a trans teacher.

The awards, organized by the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), recognized Yılmaz, who worked for bianet between Apr 2022 and Sep 2026, for her article titled “Trans woman teacher Zoe targeted, dismissed from job.”

Published on bianet on Jul 9, 2026, the report documented rights violations faced by teacher Zoe Lila, who was dismissed from her job after undergoing gender-affirming therapy.

İstanbul trans teacher dismissed after hate campaign: 'I knew this might happen one day'

The jury said the article was selected because it showed “how a systematic process of pressure against LGBTI+s operates and how their living spaces are being restricted.”

A total of 72 submissions were made to this year’s competition. Three works received awards in the Turkish-language news category, while another was given the Jury Special Award.

Awards were also given in Kurdish-language news, video news, cartoon and photography categories.

The Hüseyin Aykol Press Freedom Award, presented for the first time this year, went to the Association for Assistance, Solidarity, Unity and Culture with Families Who Lost Relatives in the Cradle of Civilizations (MEBYA-DER).

The award ceremony will be held on Sep 23 at 7 pm at the ÇandAmed Culture and Congress Center in Diyarbakır’s Yenişehir district. (HA/VK)