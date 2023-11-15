Journalist Sinan Aygün faces investigation after attack on him

The President of the Bitlis Journalists Association, journalist Sinan Aygül, is under investigation following an attack on him during which he was assaulted.

Yücel Baysal, an employee of Tatvan Municipality, who assaulted Aygül on June 17th, and the police officer Engin Kaplan, who prevented onlookers from intervening, have filed a second complaint against Aygül, accusing him of insulting them.

Journalist Sinan Aygül injured in assault by mayor's bodyguards

Aygül has provided his statement in response. Aygül, in his remarks on the incident, mentioned that after the attack, a crowd gathered in front of the police station, expressing their anger. In an attempt to calm the crowd, he reportedly said, "Two dogs attacked; let's leave it to God, let's stay calm..." Aygül argued that these statements, made due to unjust actions, should not be considered as an insult.

Referring to a previous case involving actor Hazal Kaya, where a court ruled "no need for punishment," Aygül highlighted this as a precedent.

Second complaint

Aygül recalled that on August 11, 2023, he had filed a complaint against the same attackers for "insult, simple assault, attempted simple assault with a weapon, simple assault with a weapon, and threat." However, the case was dismissed.

Aygül mentioned that the investigation file has been sent to the Reconciliation Office, turning the inquiry into a criminal case. He emphasized that if he receives a sentence, he might have to go back to prison, regardless of the amount of the penalty, due to the repetition of the offense.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior responded to the parliamentary question submitted by Hüseyin Olan, the HEDEP Bitlis Deputy, regarding the attack on Aygül. In a letter dated November 3, 2023, signed by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the assault on Aygül was characterized as a "fight."

The response stated, "Due to a fight that occurred in front of Şeyhmuz Armored Justice Plaza in Kültür Mahallesi, Tatvan district of Bitlis province, two public officials have been suspended from duty, an administrative investigation process has been initiated against them, and they have been arrested by the Tatvan Sulh Criminal Court as part of the investigation initiated by Tatvan Public Prosecutor's Office."

What happened?

The assault on Aygül occurred on June 17th, following reports of corruption and irregularities related to Tatvan Municipality. Yücel Baysal, an employee of the municipality, attacked Aygül, and police officer Engin Kaplan prevented onlookers from intervening.

The individuals involved were suspended and arrested after the incident but were released during the first trial. Prior to this, the assailants had obtained two restraining orders against Aygül.