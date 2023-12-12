Journalist Sinan Aygül faces trial for ‘insulting’ those who attacked him

Legal proceedings have been initiated against journalist Sinan Aygül for “insulting” a municipal employee who attacked and injured him in June.

Aygül, who chairs the Bitlis Journalists’ Union, was attacked in Tatvan, Bitlis, allegedly for his critical reporting on Tatvan District Mayor Mehmet Emin Geylani. The assailants were revealed to be a municipal employee and a police officer, both relatives of the mayor.

Yücel Baysalı, the municipal employee, filed a complaint alleging that Aygül had insulted him. The Tatvan Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment against Aygül on charges of "insult," and the Tatvan 1st Criminal Court accepted the indictment.

The court decided to handle the case under the "Simple Trial Procedure" according to Article 251 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

In the indictment, the prosecutor requested that Aygül be convicted of the crime of "insult," and the provisions of recidivism outlined in Article 58 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK) be applied.

Due to previous sentences Aygül received for his reporting, the recidivism provisions will be applicable to the new penalties. Consequently, any sentence he receives will be served in accordance with the closed penitentiary execution regime.

Baysalı and police officer Engin Kaplan, who were arrested on charges of "attempted murder" following the incident, were released after the initial hearing in September. (HA/VK)