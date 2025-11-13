Journalist Rahime Karvar sentenced to over two years in prison for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’

The İstanbul 24th Heavy Penal Court has sentenced journalist Rahime Karvar to 2 years and 1 month in prison on charges of “aiding a terrorist organization,” Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported. The ruling came during the fourth hearing of the case, which was held today with Karvar and her lawyers in attendance.

The prosecutor repeated their request for a sentence previously submitted in the last session. Karvar rejected the allegations and defended her work, saying all her activities fell within the scope of journalism. “Journalism is not a crime,” she said.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

Her lawyer, Elif Taşdöğen, argued that the charges were baseless, describing her client as both a journalist and feminist activist. She emphasized that the television program where Karvar worked as a moderator was a journalistic endeavor, and the use of the term “Kurdistan” in her reporting could not be considered criminal.

In her final statement, Karvar maintained her position. “Everything I’ve done is part of my journalistic work. No matter the verdict, I will continue to practice journalism. I request an acquittal and the lifting of judicial control measures,” she said.

The court sentenced Karvar and ruled to lift her electronic ankle monitor and her obligation to check in regularly, but upheld the travel ban preventing her from leaving the country. (TY/VK)