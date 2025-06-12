Journalist Rahime Karvar released pending trial

The hearing at the İstanbul 24th High Criminal Court was attended by Karvar and her lawyers, alongside many fellow journalists and representatives from organizations such as the Mesopotamia Women Journalists Association (MKG), Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), DİSK Basın-İş, and MLSA.

“Journalism is not public relations”

In her defense, Karvar emphasized that her detention was part of broader pressure on the press. Citing George Orwell, she stated: “Orwell defines journalism as publishing information that someone doesn’t want known. State institutions expect us to do public relations, but that’s contrary to the essence of journalism.”

She explained that her reporting focused on making the invisible struggles of disadvantaged groups visible:

“Women, LGBTI+s, Kurds, Yazidis, workers… I wanted to highlight the unseen issues faced by the majority of society. What is being presented as a crime is the very essence of journalism.”

“My interviews were presented as crimes”

Karvar said her articles on the isolation imposed on Abdullah Öcalan, and her interview with MP Ömer Öcalan, were included in the case file as evidence. “How can reporting on a state-approved meeting be considered a crime?” she asked. “Discussing the position of Kurds in the Middle East is unavoidable for me – this is an attempt to interfere with journalism,” she added.

“Self-defense by women is not a crime”

Addressing violence and inequality faced by women and LGBTI+s, Karvar stated: “In the first five months of the year, 234 women were killed by men. Women's self-defense is not a crime – it’s a necessity. Prosecuting this practice is an endorsement of male violence.”

Defense: This is journalism

Her lawyer, Elif Taşdöğen, stressed that Karvar was being prosecuted for her journalistic work. “It’s unacceptable to treat the word ‘Kurdistan’ as a crime. My client is a feminist journalist. She cannot be criminalized for producing women-focused content. The phrase ‘Jin, jiyan, azadî’ is now a universal symbol – it’s used in Iran, India, and Europe. It is not a criminal element.”

When the presiding judge objected to the use of “Mr. Öcalan,” Taşdöğen responded, “If you believe this is illegal, you’re free to take legal action against me.”

“The judiciary shouldn’t resolve political issues”

Serhat Çakmak, Co-Chair of the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), criticized that a TV program he joined with Karvar was included in the indictment: “My client was simply doing journalism. The judiciary is not a tool to resolve political issues that should be addressed politically.”

Following the defenses, the court ordered Karvar’s release under judicial control. The next hearing is scheduled for July 17.

