Journalist Oktay Candemir faces investigation following complaint from AKP candidate

An investigation has been initiated against journalist Oktay Candemir following a complaint from Abdulahat Arvas, who was the AKP candidate for Van Metropolitan Municipality Mayor in the local elections held on March 31.

Arvas alleged that Candemir had called him a 'thief, embezzler, and contractor' in one of his articles, claiming that this constituted 'insulting a public official.'

The Van Chief Public Prosecutor's Office also launched an investigation against Candemir for this accusation. Candemir, summoned to the police station, provided his statement at the İpekyolu District Police Directorate.

In his statement, Candemir emphasized that Arvas is not a public official but a former member of parliament and a politician. He stated, "I exercised my right to criticize individuals closely related to public opinion, which falls within the scope of press freedom. My criticisms are related to the person's political identity."

Since 2016, Candemir has been the subject of 57 investigations. Additionally, he has been detained six times during this period and faced five lawsuits.

What happened?

Candemir penned an article on March 20 on hbrcaldiran.com titled "Who is Speaking More Sensibly?" evaluating the Van candidates. In this article, Candemir stated:

"The world of the AKP is a world of cunning. All the contractors, embezzlers, and fraudsters in the country are clustered there.

Arvas is just one of these politicians. He said before the 2019 local elections: 'If the AK Party cannot win in Van, women wearing headscarves will not be able to walk on the streets, armed gangs will emerge'...

The AKP did not win those elections; the HDP did. So, did women wearing headscarves not go out on the streets? Did armed gangs not emerge?

The man who made these statements is now shouting loudly in the city where he claimed armed gangs would emerge, saying, 'I will do it' as part of his propaganda. Look at his arrogance! If a person starts every sentence with 'I,' they will bring harm, not benefit.

This country has suffered greatly from politicians who are both religious and liars, fraudsters, and tricksters.

They are extremely fond of worldly possessions. They squander all the wealth of the country. They show no regard for rights, law, or justice. Even though their dirtiness is exposed, they roam around shamelessly." (HA/VK)