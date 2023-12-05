Journalist İsmail Saymaz faces sentence over article about Gezi trial judge's political affiliation

Well-known journalist İsmail Saymaz faced the judge for the second time in the trial related to his reports on Murat Bircan, a judge in the Gezi trial who has emerged as a provisional MP candidate for the ruling AKP in Samsun.

The hearing took place at the İstanbul 24th Heavy Penal Court, where Saymaz was accompanied by his legal team. During the session, the prosecutor presented their opinion, advocating for Saymaz's acquittal on the charge of defamation while requesting punishment for "marking counter-terrorism officials as a target for terror groups."

Saymaz's legal representatives requested time to respond to the opinion. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the case until January 23, 2024.

What happened?

Saymaz wrote about Arzu Bircan, the wife of Murat Bircan, a judge in the Gezi Trial who was revealed to be a provisional candidate for AKP, stating that she is a 'FETÖ suspect' and has provided a statement.

Based on a complaint from Murat Bircan, charges were brought against Saymaz for "targeting a public official involved in counter-terrorism efforts" and "insulting a public official."

During the initial hearing on October 10, 2023, Saymaz defended himself by stating, "Judge Bey filed a complaint not on his behalf but on behalf of his wife. This is something that will go down in legal history." (HA/VK)