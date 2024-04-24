Journalist İsmail Arı faces lawsuit after MHP deputy’s complaint

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy Levent Uysal has filed a complaint against BirGün journalist İsmail Arı, resulting in legal proceedings. The charges leveled against Arı include "insult, defamation, and using written or visual communication to insult" based on his news articles.

The indictment cites three specific articles about allegations of Uysal's involvement in fraud cases, acquisition of valuable land through a tender process, and his possession of Serbian citizenship. Uysal is a businessperson who owns Nişantaşı University in İstanbul.

Additionally, the indictment includes Arı's appearance on a news program on Artı TV. The first hearing for this case is scheduled for September 24, at the İstanbul 2nd Penal Court of First Instance.

In February, a court order banned 143 URLs containing content related to fraud allegations against Uysal upon his request.

The contentious accusations against Uysal include the Nişantaşı University Foundation’s procurement of operational rights for the 1,500-year-old Fildamı Cistern in İstanbul through what was deemed as "non-transparent" tender processes.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

(VK)