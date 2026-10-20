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DP: Date Published: 20.10.2026 18:51 20 October 2026 18:51
 ~  MO: Modified On: 20.10.2026 18:59 20 October 2026 18:59
Read Read:  1 minute

Journalist İsmail Arı detained after complaint from former media regulator chief

The journalist arrived at the police station to give a statement but was informed of a detention order against him.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Journalist İsmail Arı detained after complaint from former media regulator chief
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İsmail Arı, a reporter for the BirGün newspaper, was detained today following a complaint filed by Ebubekir Şahin, former chair of the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the country's broadcasting regulator.

Arı faces accusations of "insulting a public official in connection with their duties" and "publicly disseminating misleading information."

According to BirGün, Arı was summoned to the Ankara Police Department's Security Branch to give a statement at 3.30 pm today.

The journalist arrived at the police station at the scheduled time but was informed of a detention order against him while he was there to provide his statement.

Authorities have not yet disclosed which news report or social media post prompted the investigation.

Arı has been detained and prosecuted multiple times in recent years over his journalistic work.

Court orders release of journalist İsmail Arı after 75 days in pretrial detention
Court orders release of journalist İsmail Arı after 75 days in pretrial detention
5 June 2026
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists ismail arı
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