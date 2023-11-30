Journalist in exile: 'Turkey makes statements against Israel but imposes no sanctions'

Metin Cihan is a figure who publishes his research independently, without being affiliated with any institution or person. According to many, he is a investigative journalist, while he considers himself a social media reporter.

Despite seeking asylum in Germany, he cannot lift his head from the investigations and lawsuits opened against him in Turkey. The latest investigation came about based on a complaint by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his family.

The reason for the investigation was Cihan's claim that, while Erdoğan condemned Israel's massacres in Palestine, a ship belonging to Erdoğan's son Burak Erdoğan's company made a shipment from Israel. It remains unknown whether the investigation will turn into a case, but we discussed with Metin Cihan the Israel file he is working on:

"Hundreds of shipments made since the beginning of the war"

You're reporting on companies from Turkey continuing trade with Israel amidst the Palestine agenda... How did you start this?

One night, when I woke up and looked at the news on social media, there were images of massacre from Gaza. I felt helpless, thinking we couldn't do anything. I respect initiatives like boycotts, but it was clear that it didn't affect Israel. At that moment, I came across a post from an HÜDA PAR (Free Cause Party) member of parliament. He claimed that a tanker departing from Kocaeli was carrying fuel to Israeli jets.

First, I thought about whether Israel needed shipments of oil from Turkey. When I researched, I learned something I didn't know. Israel is completely dependent on external sources for oil. It imports oil from many countries, especially Azerbaijan. This shipment was happening through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and Turkey was was last shipment point.

Turkey was making statements against Israel, but it was not imposing any sanctions. I thought I could track tankers transporting oil from Turkey to Israel on Marinetraffic. When I queried ships departing from Turkish ports and arriving at Israeli ports, I saw that not only oil was being shipped, but an entire trade was continuing as if everything was normal.

Hundreds of shipments had been made since the beginning of the war, and they were still ongoing. After that day, I continued to deepen my research.

"Trade with Israel continues smoothly"

So far, who have you revealed as making statements against Israel or expected to stand against Israel due to their political views, but at the same time, continue trading with Israel?

First, I identified that the company owned by the former AKP Hatay Provincial Chairperson and Parliamentary Candidate İbrahim Güler was making regular shipments. Ismail Güler claimed that he sold the ship a few months ago, but this sale has not yet been officially recorded.

Then, I found that Pamukkale Kablo, owned by Mustafa Semerci, the Founding Executive of BBP (Great Unity Party), supplied cables to Israel. This news was also confirmed from within the BBP. Kocaeli Provincial Chairperson Kaan Şengil stated that he was not aware of this trade until I shared the news and expressed his intention to react within the party. However, Mustafa Semerci did not make any statements.

I also identified that Mert Çetinkaya, the partner of Burak Erdoğan, was making shipments. I shared all my sources and detection methods. It was irrefutable and was not denied. Manta Shipping stated that trade with Israel continued, and they couldn't do anything about it because a contract had been made before the war.

I also determined that Eren Holding, known for its Islamic 'sensitivities,' was regularly making cement shipments.

In addition to these, I found that from October 8 onwards, 78 ships from Limak Holding's Iskenderun Port made shipments to Israel, carrying approximately 655,000 tons of cargo. These figures are as of three days ago.

And, of course, there are more. Trade with Israel continues smoothly. Regular shipments are also made from the Ambarlı Akçansa Port, belonging to the Sabancı Group. Kalkavan Group's ships continue regular shipments, and so do Arkas' ships.

There are probably thousands of individuals and companies trading with Israel in Turkey. Why focus only on those close to the government?

I believe all capital groups are close to the government. I disclosed all the ships. I shared all the firms and all shipments in a CSV file, publicly accessible and downloadable for everyone. Of course, names and companies close to the government or those who send goods to Israel while sending prayers to Palestine receive more attention, are more talked about. It's the same for me.

So, are you saying that companies close to the government that continue trading with Israel are deceiving and misleading the public?

Certainly... In my opinion, they even orchestrated attacks against people like those who drink coffee at Starbucks so that they continue this trade. The stabbing of a Burger King employee also happened this way. While the poor are pitted against each other, the rich continue to get richer.

Are you being threatened for your research?

No.

Do you face hate speech, then?

Not much. I think I don't notice much because I don't care too much. I mostly encounter organized efforts from the troll team affiliated with Fahrettin Altun, but to be honest, it doesn't affect me much.

"There are 8 cases filed against me"

I know that numerous lawsuits have been filed against you, but I don't know the exact number. How many cases do you have?

When I check on e-government, I see that there are 7 cases filed based on complaints from Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), Manisa Mayor Cengiz Ergün, former Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati, AKP Vice Chairman Nurettin Canikli, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Erdoğan's son-in-law and former minister Berat Albayrak, and Zeinal Abakarov, the main suspect in the disappearance of Gülistan Doku. All these cases are related to my tweets of a journalistic nature.

There is also the case from 2015 when I was detained while reporting on the G20 summit protests in Antalya. That case is still ongoing.

How does it feel to be in exile?

Being in exile is undoubtedly a terrible feeling. Very bad. If I were in Turkey, perhaps we would wake up to the news of my detention this morning. In fact, I would probably already be in prison. I wouldn't have the opportunity to investigate and present this news. Only this aspect can be considered a somewhat alleviating feeling of being in exile. I have to live away from my country, and I won't be able to return until the justice system works, even if only a little. However, at least I can still report the news.

I haven't seen you working for any platform. As someone in exile who publishes their research on X, how do you make a living?

Yes, I don't work for any platform, and I'm not making a living. I receive donations through Patreon and Kreosus, which help me get by.

Finally, I'd like to ask about your motivation in journalism.

I have a motivation to expose crimes that political authorities and the wealthy try to cover up. I can't exactly describe the source of this motivation. It might be because I can't do anything else. (HA/PE)