TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 4 December 2025 10:44
 ~ Modified On: 4 December 2025 10:51
4 min Read

Journalist Furkan Karabay released after sentencing

" I will not present a defense against this indictment, which was prepared like filling out a betting slip. I refuse to make a defense," Karabay said before tearing up the indictment against him.

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Journalist Furkan Karabay released after sentencing

Journalist Furkan Karabay, who was arrested based on his statements on a YouTube channel and social media posts, was sentenced to a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison on charges of 'insulting the president,' 'targeting people involved in the fight against terrorism,' and 'insulting a public official.' He was subsequently released.

Karabay on Dec 2 appeared before the İstanbul 25th Heavy Penal Court 201 days after his arrest.

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, started with a two-hour delay at 12.30 pm local time (GMT+3). A large crowd of journalists followed the hearing. The observers did not fit in the courtroom, and those who remained standing were removed from the room.

Karabay was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs and escorted by gendarmerie. It was noted that he had lost weight.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

Judge threatens lawyers

In his defense, Karabay recalled operations carried out in recent months. He then listed the courts that had tried Ercüment Akdeniz, had not released Fatih Altaylı, disregarded the right violation decision concerning Tayfun Kahraman, accepted the indictment against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and arrested activists and students due to protests.

At this point, the president of the judicial panel interrupted Karabay, saying, “These are not your cases.” As voices were raised, the president threatened to remove the lawyers and observers from the courtroom.

Karabay tears up indictment

Karabay and his defense lawyers objected to the interruption of his defense. The presiding judge insisted that “The defense must be related to the subject of the trial.”

Karabay then demanded that the indictment be read. The judge replied, “We are not obliged to do so. That law has changed. I don't have to read it. I summarized it.”

Continuing his statement, Karabay said, “I protest all irregular and unlawful judicial decisions in Turkey. I will not present a defense against this indictment, which was prepared like filling out a betting slip. I refuse to make a defense. I will tear up this indictment.” He concluded his speech immediately after tearing up the indictment he held in his hand.

However, the court accepted this action as Karabay’s defense against the indictment.

The lawyers of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Akın Gürlek stated that their complaints continued and requested to intervene in the case. The court accepted their request, reasoning that they were harmed by the crime.

Without giving the floor to Karabay’s lawyers, the presiding judge requested the prosecutor's opinion on the merits of the case. The hearing resumed at 1.15 pm local time (GMT+3) after a break of approximately 30 minutes. The prosecutor submitted an opinion proposing Karabay’s punishment based on the allegations in the indictment.

'Furkan is being tried for doing journalism'

Following this, Karabay's lawyers took the floor. The hearing continued with the defense statements. Lawyer Enes Ermaner began his statement by criticizing the prosecution. He said, "I was going to present a defense against the indictment, but after Furkan spoke, you requested the prosecutor's opinion on the merits, contrary to procedure, without giving us the floor. The prosecutor asked for time to prepare the opinion. We have been waiting in front of the room for 30 minutes, 200 people. The resulting opinion is the same as the indictment. I want to start by criticizing the esteemed prosecutor's office for putting us through this hardship."

Stating that none of the three charges against Karabay in the indictment were substantiated, Ermaner asked, "Should we consider the parts highlighted in bold by the prosecutor's office in Furkan's article as the criminal accusation? What kind of criminal accusation is there here? There is an ambiguous, carelessly prepared indictment."

He then explained that the basic principle of criminal law is to find the crime from the evidence and the perpetrator from the crime. Ermaner stated that Karabay was only investigated by name without any evidence.

Pointing to the 201-day period of detention, he said that what Karabay was subjected to was a de facto punishment.

He added, "Furkan's journalistic activity is on trial. That's why the crime cannot be substantiated in the indictment. Is it this easy to mess with a person's life and criminal record?"

The verdict

Karabay's lawyers completed their defense as of 2.25 pm. The judicial panel adjourned the hearing to make a decision.

After the recess, the court announced its decision, sentencing Karabay to a total of 4 years and 3 months in prison: 1 year and 9 months for the charge of insulting the president, 1 year and 3 months for insulting a public official, and 1 year and 3 months for allegedly targeting Akın Gürlek. However, he was acquitted of the charge of targeting public prosecutors Can Tuncay and Ahmet Şahin.

The court ruled for Karabay's release, considering the time he had spent in prison. (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists on trial furkan karabay
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and...

bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and articles have been published on various platforms such as Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, and tol.org. He has contributed numerous interviews and articles on freedom of expression. His writings have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Italian, and Circassian. His photographs from the March 8, 2018 Feminist Night March were exhibited by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He is the recipient of the 27th Metin Göktepe Journalism Award and holds a degree in journalism from Erciyes University.

show more
related news
International call for release of detained journalist Furkan Karabay facing up to 15 years in prison
9 September 2025
/haber/international-call-for-release-of-detained-journalist-furkan-karabay-facing-up-to-15-years-in-prison-311322
Journalist Furkan Karabay arrested over reporting, social media posts about municipal takeovers
11 November 2024
/haber/journalist-furkan-karabay-arrested-over-reporting-social-media-posts-about-municipal-takeovers-301665
Journalist Furkan Karabay detained in dawn raid after criticizing chief prosecutor
8 November 2024
/haber/journalist-furkan-karabay-detained-in-dawn-raid-after-criticizing-chief-prosecutor-301580
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
International call for release of detained journalist Furkan Karabay facing up to 15 years in prison
9 September 2025
/haber/international-call-for-release-of-detained-journalist-furkan-karabay-facing-up-to-15-years-in-prison-311322
Journalist Furkan Karabay arrested over reporting, social media posts about municipal takeovers
11 November 2024
/haber/journalist-furkan-karabay-arrested-over-reporting-social-media-posts-about-municipal-takeovers-301665
Journalist Furkan Karabay detained in dawn raid after criticizing chief prosecutor
8 November 2024
/haber/journalist-furkan-karabay-detained-in-dawn-raid-after-criticizing-chief-prosecutor-301580
other articles
bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz's trial begins: 'My profession is put on trial'
3 December 2025
bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz's trial begins: 'My profession is put on trial'
Police officers to be tried in torture case against lawyer Murat Çelik
8 October 2025
Police officers to be tried in torture case against lawyer Murat Çelik
Journalist Feyza Nur Çalıkoğlu faces 'disinformation' case over report on alleged abuse at deportation centers
23 September 2025
Journalist Feyza Nur Çalıkoğlu faces 'disinformation' case over report on alleged abuse at deportation centers
bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz, others indicted for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’
12 September 2025
bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz, others indicted for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’
Expert fees running into millions create steep economic barriers to environmental justice in Turkey
2 September 2025
Expert fees running into millions create steep economic barriers to environmental justice in Turkey
Back to Top