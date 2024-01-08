Journalist Furkan Karabay released

Furkan Karabay, an editor at Gerçek Gündem news portal, has been released after an appeal by his lawyers. The journalist was arrested on December 29.

Karabay faced accusations of "targeting a person involved in counter-terrorism efforts" due to his reporting on court records containing bribery allegations within the judiciary. His arrest was linked to his coverage of the trial on December 27, 2023.

The incident unfolded when a video surfaced on social media from a court hearing followed by Karabay. The video featured Barış Saral, the leader of the Sarallar Gang, claiming in the recording that his rival gang leader Sedat Şahin owed his release to bribery. Karabay's coverage of the trial included this recording.

During today’s hearing, the prosecutor requested Karabay’s arrest, alleging that the journalist, in his articles, had implicated İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Şaban Yılmaz by quoting a petition sent by İstanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor İsmail Uçar to the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors regarding bribery allegations in the judiciary.

Handing down its judgment, the İstanbul 26th Penal Court of First Instance released Karabay. (HA/VK)