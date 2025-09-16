Journalist Fatoş Erdoğan investigated over coverage of police crackdown on opposition

Journalist Fatoş Erdoğan is facing an investigation for "inciting the public into hatred and enmity" over her reporting and social media posts about the police crackdown at the İstanbul provincial headquarters of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) last week.

"Three video reports I shared from in front of the CHP Istanbul provincial headquarters have become the subject of an investigation," she wrote on social media.

The investigation stems from events following a Sep 5 court ruling that suspended the CHP’s İstanbul provincial administration, citing alleged irregularities in the 2023 provincial congress. The court appointed a temporary administration, which entered the party headquarters under police escort on Sep 8. The building remained under police blockade for three days.

During the incidents on Sep 8, Erdoğan said she was hit by rubber bullets. “I returned home with three bruises from plastic bullets today! My hair was full of gas! This is what I have left from two days of covering the resistance at the CHP Istanbul provincial headquarters,” she wrote in a post that day.

(EMK/VK)